High school football: Union finally plays first home game in weird COVID-19 season

Union won its first football game of the 2020 season at Mustang last week, and the Redskins will celebrate another “first” Thursday — if there are no more coronavirus surprises.
For the first time in nearly a year, the Redskins will host an opponent for a regulation game in Union-Tuttle Stadium as Moore invades for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
It will be Union’s first home game of a very strange season. The 10-3 win over Edmond Santa Fe on Aug. 20 doesn’t count because it lasted only two quarters (plus overtime) and was never intended as anything but a dress rehearsal for the 2020 regular season.
The actual first game was scheduled against Putnam City on Oct. 2. But that fell through when COVID-19 conditions in Oklahoma County forced the Putnam City Schools to prohibit extracurricular activity within the district for a week.
“I was disappointed,” senior running back AJ Green said. “I was ready to play at home and when they told us (about the cancellation), I was like, `Wow! Really?!?’ I'm so glad we get to play in front of our fans this week and all of my friends and family.”
Everyone should be in a better mood after the 66-10 win at Mustang last week. Green, a University of Arkansas commit and one of the state’s top runners, rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns as the Redskins ended a skid of historic proportions.
Union hadn't started a season 0-4 in 41 years.
“We had a point to prove,” senior center Thailan Pratt said. “Everyone was counting us out. We had to show them that it was time to count us in."
Pratt was part of an offensive line that helped the Redskins roll up 759 yards of total offense and nearly 600 rushing yards last week. Rovaughn Banks rushed for 165 yards and two TDs, and Junior Smith had 101 yards and one TD.
“It all clicked. We turned over a new leaf and came together as brothers,” Pratt said.
Union coach Kirk Fridrich said it's great to be playing at home and hopes the Redskins can maintain the momentum.
His team may have been better than it looked in the first four games. Few other teams would have had a chance against No. 1 Owasso, No. 2 Jenks, No. 3 Broken Arrow and 6A Division II No. 1 Bixby.
"A few times we played well enough defensively to make those games competitive, but turnovers (and offensive stagnation) got in the way," Fridrich said.
"We felt like we started to play better (in a 34-14 loss at Owasso on Sept. 25) and took a little momentum out of that loss. I still think Mustang's a good team, but we didn't have any turnovers and it's obviously nice to see our offense put together a complete game," he said.
Early struggles with new first-year offensive coordinator Dub Maddox were probably as much about the team finding the best way to mesh around the explosive Green and Banks.
The Redskins now seem settled on Grayson Tempest at quarterback, with Banks becoming a multi-barreled weapon at running back, flanker and receiver.
Only Pratt and senior Tsiah Dorn had started every game on the offensive line, but juniors Will Thomas and Nate Marshall and sophomore Bennett Bringlib are now part of a group that promises more stability and came together in a big way at Mustang.
Green, Pratt and their teammates weren't the only ones disappointed by the Putnam City cancellation. The game was also scheduled as homecoming and Redskins royalty will never have their coronation moment before a stadium full of fans, although they will be recognized Thursday.
The Redskins were always going to have a short home season with Union-Tuttle undergoing a $22.5 million facelift and only the east grandstand (capacity: 5,500) available for spectators.
Early on, school officials determined to defer games against archrivals Broken Arrow, Jenks and Owasso until next year when the renovation is complete. They opted for a three-game home schedule with foes from the Oklahoma City area not as likely to travel huge crowds.
Norman North will visit next week when senior night will be observed for Union cheerleaders, pom, dance and football players. North was the Redskins’ final home opponent in 2019 — 356 days ago in this weirdest of leap years.
Spectators are asked to park north of the stadium, in front of the high school along Mingo Road, and enter through the gate at the northeast corner.
The fans will be greeted by the skeleton of a new double-deck structure that will include a press box and state-of-the-art concourse. The renovation was made possible by a 2018 bond issue.
Said Pratt: "We've seen it built from scratch, and it's gonna be fantastic when it's done."
