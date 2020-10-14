High school football: Union finally plays first home game in weird COVID-19 season

Union hadn't started a season 0-4 in 41 years.

“We had a point to prove,” senior center Thailan Pratt said. “Everyone was counting us out. We had to show them that it was time to count us in."

Pratt was part of an offensive line that helped the Redskins roll up 759 yards of total offense and nearly 600 rushing yards last week. Rovaughn Banks rushed for 165 yards and two TDs, and Junior Smith had 101 yards and one TD.

“It all clicked. We turned over a new leaf and came together as brothers,” Pratt said.

Union coach Kirk Fridrich said it's great to be playing at home and hopes the Redskins can maintain the momentum.

His team may have been better than it looked in the first four games. Few other teams would have had a chance against No. 1 Owasso, No. 2 Jenks, No. 3 Broken Arrow and 6A Division II No. 1 Bixby.

"A few times we played well enough defensively to make those games competitive, but turnovers (and offensive stagnation) got in the way," Fridrich said.