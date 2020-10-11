 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: Union, Collinsville, Coweta move up in rankings; Big changes in 2A
Tulsa World rankings

High school football: Union, Collinsville, Coweta move up in rankings; Big changes in 2A

{{featured_button_text}}
Union vs Edmond Santa Fe (copy)

Rovaughn Banks rushed for 165 yards and two TDs on Friday night to help Union post its first win this season and improve to No. 4 in the Class 6AI rankings.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Class 6AI

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Owasso (1);6-0

2. Jenks (2);4-1

3. Broken Arrow (3);3-2

4. Union (6);1-4

5. Edmond Santa Fe (8);4-2

6. Yukon (4);4-2

7. Norman North (5);3-2

8. Mustang (7);3-3

9. Westmoore (10);3-2

10. Southmoore (--);2-4

Class 6AII

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Bixby (1);5-0

2. Stillwater (2);4-0

3. Midwest City (3);4-1

4. Choctaw (4);3-3

5. B.T. Washington (5);4-2

6. Putnam North (7);5-0

7. Del City (6);0-4

8. Lawton (9);3-1

9. Sand Springs (8);4-2

10. Bartlesville (10);2-4

Class 5A

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Bishop Kelley (1);5-0

2. MWC Carl Albert (2);4-1

3. Collinsville (4);6-0

4. OKC McGuinness (3);4-2

5. Coweta (6);5-1

6. McAlester (8);5-1

7. Piedmont (7);3-1

8. Sapulpa (9);4-2

9. Guthrie (10);4-0

10. El Reno (--);3-2

Class 4A

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Wagoner (1);6-0

2. Weatherford (2);5-0

3. Tuttle (3);6-0

4. Poteau (4);4-2

5. Skiatook (5);3-1

6. Blanchard (6);4-2

7. Fort Gibson (7);6-0

8. Clinton (--);4-1

9. Hilldale (--);5-1

10. Ada (--);3-2

Class 3A

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Lincoln Christian (1);5-0

2. Verdigris (2);5-0

3. Holland Hall (3);5-0

4. OKC Heritage Hall (4);4-1

5. Stigler (5);6-0

6. Kingston (6);6-0

7. Anadarko (7);4-1

8. Sulphur (8);4-2

9. Kingfisher (9);4-2

10. Lone Grove (10);4-2

Class 2A

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Jones (2);5-1

2. Washington (4);6-0

3. Metro Christian (5);4-2

4. Cascia Hall (7);5-1

5. Adair (6);5-1

6. Vian (1);5-1

7. Beggs (3);3-2

8. Marlow (8);5-0

9. OKC Millwood (10);3-1

10. Kellyville (--);5-1

Class A

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Pawhuska (1);6-0

2. Cashion (2);7-0

3. Thomas (3);4-1

4. Ringling (4);5-0

5. Pawnee (6);5-1

6. Gore (7);4-0

7. Tonkawa (8);4-1

8. Wewoka (--);5-0

9. Minco (5);4-2

10. Texhoma (--);6-0

Class B

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Shattuck (1);5-0

2. Dewar (2);6-0

3. Davenport (3);5-0

4. Cherokee (4);4-1

5. Laverne (5);3-1

6. Regent Prep (6);4-1

7. Pioneer (7);4-2

8. Summit Christian (8);4-0

9. Barnsdall (9);5-1

10. Alex (10);4-2

Class C

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Timberlake (1);6-0

2. Mt. View-Gotebo (2);6-0

3. Midway (3);6-0

4. Buffalo (4);5-1

5. Waynoka (5);6-0

6. Sasakwa (6);5-1

7. Medford (7);5-1

8. Tyrone (8);4-1

9. Maysville (9);5-1

10. Fox (--);4-2

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News