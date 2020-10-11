High school football: Union, Collinsville, Coweta move up in rankings; Big changes in 2A

Class 6AI
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Owasso (1);6-0
2. Jenks (2);4-1
3. Broken Arrow (3);3-2
4. Union (6);1-4
5. Edmond Santa Fe (8);4-2
6. Yukon (4);4-2
7. Norman North (5);3-2
8. Mustang (7);3-3
9. Westmoore (10);3-2
10. Southmoore (--);2-4
Class 6AII
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Bixby (1);5-0
2. Stillwater (2);4-0
3. Midwest City (3);4-1
4. Choctaw (4);3-3
5. B.T. Washington (5);4-2
6. Putnam North (7);5-0
7. Del City (6);0-4
8. Lawton (9);3-1
9. Sand Springs (8);4-2
10. Bartlesville (10);2-4
Class 5A
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Bishop Kelley (1);5-0
2. MWC Carl Albert (2);4-1
3. Collinsville (4);6-0
4. OKC McGuinness (3);4-2
5. Coweta (6);5-1
6. McAlester (8);5-1
7. Piedmont (7);3-1
8. Sapulpa (9);4-2
9. Guthrie (10);4-0
10. El Reno (--);3-2
Class 4A
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Wagoner (1);6-0
2. Weatherford (2);5-0
3. Tuttle (3);6-0
4. Poteau (4);4-2
5. Skiatook (5);3-1
6. Blanchard (6);4-2
7. Fort Gibson (7);6-0
8. Clinton (--);4-1
9. Hilldale (--);5-1
10. Ada (--);3-2
Class 3A
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Lincoln Christian (1);5-0
2. Verdigris (2);5-0
3. Holland Hall (3);5-0
4. OKC Heritage Hall (4);4-1
5. Stigler (5);6-0
6. Kingston (6);6-0
7. Anadarko (7);4-1
8. Sulphur (8);4-2
9. Kingfisher (9);4-2
10. Lone Grove (10);4-2
Class 2A
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Jones (2);5-1
2. Washington (4);6-0
3. Metro Christian (5);4-2
4. Cascia Hall (7);5-1
5. Adair (6);5-1
6. Vian (1);5-1
7. Beggs (3);3-2
8. Marlow (8);5-0
9. OKC Millwood (10);3-1
10. Kellyville (--);5-1
Class A
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Pawhuska (1);6-0
2. Cashion (2);7-0
3. Thomas (3);4-1
4. Ringling (4);5-0
5. Pawnee (6);5-1
6. Gore (7);4-0
7. Tonkawa (8);4-1
8. Wewoka (--);5-0
9. Minco (5);4-2
10. Texhoma (--);6-0
Class B
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Shattuck (1);5-0
2. Dewar (2);6-0
3. Davenport (3);5-0
4. Cherokee (4);4-1
5. Laverne (5);3-1
6. Regent Prep (6);4-1
7. Pioneer (7);4-2
8. Summit Christian (8);4-0
9. Barnsdall (9);5-1
10. Alex (10);4-2
Class C
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Timberlake (1);6-0
2. Mt. View-Gotebo (2);6-0
3. Midway (3);6-0
4. Buffalo (4);5-1
5. Waynoka (5);6-0
6. Sasakwa (6);5-1
7. Medford (7);5-1
8. Tyrone (8);4-1
9. Maysville (9);5-1
10. Fox (--);4-2
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
Barry Lewis
918-581-8393
Twitter: @BarryLewisTW
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!