High school football: Union-Broken Arrow rivalry features classic playoff moments

Sanchez Banks' 3-yard TD run with 39 seconds left capped the host Tigers' comeback. Union led 24-14 going into the fourth quarter before Broken Arrow countered with Jake Raines' TD passes to Bryce Mattioda and Maurion Horn to take a 28-24 lead. AJ Green's 8-yard TD run with 4:23 left put Union back ahead 31-28 before Raines led the winning eight-play, 79-yard drive. Raines passed for 217 yards while Banks had 30 carries for 155 yards and three TDs. Union's Rovaughn Banks accounted for 243 yards and two TDs, and Green had 24 rushes for 192 yards and two TDs.

3. 1999 — Union 34, Broken Arrow 33, OT (6A quarterfinal)

Jerome Janet blocked Aaron Sanders' extra-point kick to end the overtime battle before 9,000 fans at Union-Tuttle Stadium. Sanders' 42-yard field goal tied the game at 27 with 3:07 left. Union's OT touchdown came on Jason York's 6-yard run and Jake Gibbons kicked the extra point. Broken Arrow answered with Mickey Nichol's 7-yard pass to Matt Strange — his third TD of the night — before Janet's heroics. The win paved the way for Union to reach the state final two weeks later against Jenks before 40,385 fans at Skelly (now H.A. Chapman) Stadium.

4. 2002 — Union 52, Broken Arrow 3 (6A final)