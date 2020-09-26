High school football: Union, Bixby games called off; Spartans to now play at Midwest City Carl Albert

×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
Bixby's Cale Fugate and Jackson Rogers celebrate with Jakeb Snyder after Snyder's touchdown catch during a football game between Bixby and Bartlesville at Bixby High School on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD
Ian Maule
Putnam City School District's decision to postpone all fall activities next week on Saturday has affected two Tulsa area football teams.
The 6AII top-ranked and undefeated Bixby Spartans were scheduled to travel to Putnam City West on Friday. The game is now off, as is Union's game against Putnam City. That game was scheduled to be Union's homecoming game and its first home game of the season. The Redskins are 0-4 so far this season.
Bixby tweeted Saturday morning that it was looking for a game to play this week and according to social media reports is now set to play at Midwest City Carl Albert.
Union athletic director Emily Barkley tweeted that details about a makeup date will be provided as soon as a date is finalized.
Putnam City coach Carter Whitson was apparently not happy about the decision, tweeting: "
Our kids NEED sports. To be blind to that thought process is embarrassing."
Last night, Jenks' game at Enid was canceled less than an hour before kickoff.
Week 4: Owasso downs Union, Bixby rolls, Jenks-Enid canceled; Follow all of our coverage here
High school football scoreboard
Follow the action on Twitter with the Tulsa World sports department
Video: Barry Lewis and Luke Slabaugh break down Week 4
No. 1 Owasso 34, No. 5 Union 14: Gage Laney's three interceptions propel the Rams
OWASSO -- Gage Laney became Owasso's career leader in interceptions Friday night and the former record-holder couldn't have been happier.
Laney, a senior safety, had three interceptions to raise his career total to 14 as he helped the top-ranked Rams defeat No. 5 Union 34-14 in a District 6AI-2 opener at Owasso Stadium.
The former record was 13, held by Brent Goins, a 1986 All-State defensive back who coached Laney in middle school. Goins congratulated Laney after the game.
"He's a kid who has always had a good knack for the ball," Goins said.
Click here to read more of Barry Lewis' game report
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Highlights: Owasso remains undefeated with win over Union
6AII: No. 1 Bixby 74, Bartlesville 7
Mason Williams made history as top-ranked Bixby cruised past No. 10 Bartlesville 74-7 to open district 6AII-2 play Friday night at Lee Snider Field.
Williams completed 20-of-23 passes for 385 yards and had seven touchdown tosses. Williams now has a school record 97 touchdown passes. Tanner Griffin had the previous record of 92.
"Mason was calm, cool, and collected," Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. "I am proud of him."
Click here to read more of this story
Ian Maule
See our best photos as 6AII top-ranked Bixby rolls past Bartlesville.
Highlights: Top-ranked Bixby continues to roll
No. 1 Wagoner 45, Cleveland 0: Bulldogs pitch their third shutout in four games
CLEVELAND — Wagoner’s offensive line is almost as good as its defense, which means the Bulldogs can pretty much do whatever they want most nights.
Class 4A’s No. 1 team ran the ball at will Friday, pitched its third shutout in four games and sprinted to a 45-0 win over Cleveland in the District 4A-3 opener before an estimated 2,500 spectators at Billy Vessels Memorial Stadium.
Braden Drake rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns in about 2½ quarters of play as the Bulldogs improved to 4-0 overall. Wagoner hosts Catoosa in district play next week while Cleveland (3-1), which played most of the game without injured rushing leader Asher Brewer, plays at Miami.
Click here to read the rest of Mike Brown's game report
John Clanton Tulsa World
6AII: No. 6 Choctaw 26, No. 3 B.T. Washington 22
Choctaw coach Jake Corbin drew from his dreams in order to pull off a shocking comeback win over Booker T. Washington.
Corbin's No. 6 Choctaw team blocked consecutive punts in the fourth quarter, then reclaimed the lead late on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Steele Wasel to Terrill Davis to defeat No. 3 Booker T. Washington 26-22 Friday night in District 6AII-2 action at S.E. Williams Stadium.
The final touchdown was set up by a 31-yard pass play down the middle from Wasel to R.J. Jackson to the 5-yard-line. Davis scored the game-winner on the next play with 2:11 remaining, as the Choctaw defense held BTW on the next drive.
Click here to read more of this story
3A No. 3 Holland Hall 52, Mannford 0
In the early stages of the season, it would be difficult to say whether the offense or the defense has played better for Class 3A No. 3 Holland Hall.
Through the team’s first four games, the Dutch holds a 191-13 advantage in scoring margin over opponents.
But ask Holland Hall coach Tag Gross which side of the ball played better in the Dutch’s 52-0 blanking of Mannford on Friday night at Hardesty Field and Gross will give you a quick answer.
Click here to read more on this game
High school football: Jenks game at Enid canceled
Another District 6AI-1 game was nixed before it had a chance to start on Friday night. With Westmoore-Broken Arrow already not being played this week due to COVID-19 impacts, the Jenks-Enid game suffered the same fate.
However, the Trojans had to drive arrive to Selby Stadium to find out the ultimate decision.
The Trojans were warming up with roughly 45 minutes to go until kickoff when Jenks coach Keith Riggs was approached by Enid’s athletic director and superintendent.
Click here to read more of this story
Rogers opens new stadium, falls to East Central
The Tulsa Public Schools found a fun and unique way to cut the ribbon opening Will Rogers College High’s new football stadium Thursday night.
A 50-foot ribbon was unfurled and Ropers players and coaches ran through it shortly before kickoff of their game against the East Central Cardinals, ending an 81-year wait.
Click here to read more of this story
JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD
Bill Haisten: Pain-free Gil Cloud savors a new Rogers stadium and more TPS football
On Thursday night, the Rogers Ropers played for the first time in their new, on-campus facility – Henry Frnka Jr. Field at Will Rogers Stadium. TPS athletic director Gil Cloud was the happiest man on the property, and not only because his alma mater finally has a cool stadium.
Click here to read more of this story
JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD
Cunu Fields passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score as the Cardinals raced to a 57-24 triumph in the District 5…
Holland Hall's Wallace Clark threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, as Holland Hall rolled to a big win over Metro Christian on Frid…
Owasso's Cole Adams caught a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter, as the Rams rolled to a 32-6 victory over Broken Arrow on Friday n…
Coming off a nationally-televised win over Bentonville West to open the season, Broken Arrow notched another high profile victory Friday, knoc…
A most unusual 2020 high school football season kicked off Friday.
High school football is scheduled to start this week, but who knows if school will even be in session by Friday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!