High school football: Union, Bixby games called off as Putnam City School District postpones all fall activities next week

Putnam City School District's decision to postpone all fall activities next week on Saturday has affected two Tulsa area football teams.

The 6AII top-ranked and undefeated Bixby Spartans were scheduled to travel to Putnam City West on Friday. The game is now off, as is Union's game against Putnam City. That game was scheduled to be Union's homecoming game and its first home game of the season. The Redskins are 0-4 so far this season.

Bixby tweeted Saturday morning that it is now looking for a game to play this week.

Union athletic director Emily Barkley tweeted that details about a makeup date will be provided as soon as a date is finalized.

Putnam City coach Carter Whitson was apparently not happy about the decision, tweeting: "Our kids NEED sports. To be blind to that thought process is embarrassing."

Last night, Jenks' game at Enid was canceled less than an hour before kickoff.

