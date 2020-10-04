High school football: Trojans' Jayden Patrick emerges as versatile playmaker

"We thought he could be an impact player on offense," Riggs said. "Even without spring ball we saw the progress he was making in the weight room and our summer pride program. He gives us a spark at receiver."

So how did Patrick prepare for his receiving duties?

"Extra sprints, learning the playbook," Patrick said. "Getting myself in condition to go both ways."

Patrick, who is 5-foot-11 and 168 pounds, also returns punts and kicks, and as a placekicker holder passed for a TD against Union. Three years ago, he filled in as a quarterback on the freshman team.

How much does he like playing receiver?

"A lot, I love scoring touchdowns," Patrick said. "I love doing my part for the team, it's extremely fun."

BTW's King is `a true ball hawk'

Booker T. Washington junior Jaden King is emerging as one of the area's top cornerbacks. He got off to a good start Friday night, and everything snowballed from there.

King intercepted three passes in the first half and added a fourth after intermission, possibly tying a state record, in the 6AII No. 5 Hornets’ 34-7 win at Bartlesville.