High school football: Tough, tough Owen Heinecke helps carry Comets

It was at McAlester two weeks ago that Bishop Kelley lineman Cash Hudson started to see what a tough hombre Owen Heinecke really is.

The senior running had just come off the field after a McAlester lineman’s cleats went through his visor, giving him gashes on both sides of his face.

“His chin was covered with blood,” Hudson recalls. “I said, `Hey, are you good? Maybe you ought to sit down.’ He said, `I’m fine. Let’s get it.”

Heinecke finished with a 172 yards and had a 20-yard, third-quarter touchdown run in a 17-14 win that kept the 5A No. 2 Comets unbeaten in four games.

With iron resolve, he's been willing the Comets higher ever since coach JJ Tappana finally decided to make him the team’s featured runner late last season. Kelley is 7-1 and Heinecke is averaging 148.3 yards per game since making his first start at tailback in a 41-38 win over Coweta last Nov. 1.

“We knew he’d probably be good, but he just got better and better and better and we rode him (to the 5A semifinals),” Tappana said. “He runs (from the wildcat formation) and he can also throw. I can’t say enough good things about him. We go where he takes us.”