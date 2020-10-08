High school football: Tough, tough Owen Heinecke helps carry Comets

It was at McAlester two weeks ago that Bishop Kelley lineman Cash Hudson started to see what a tough hombre Owen Heinecke really is.
The senior running had just come off the field after a McAlester lineman’s cleats went through his visor, giving him gashes on both sides of his face.
“His chin was covered with blood,” Hudson recalls. “I said, `Hey, are you good? Maybe you ought to sit down.’ He said, `I’m fine. Let’s get it.”
Heinecke finished with a 172 yards and had a 20-yard, third-quarter touchdown run in a 17-14 win that kept the 5A No. 2 Comets unbeaten in four games.
With iron resolve, he's been willing the Comets higher ever since coach JJ Tappana finally decided to make him the team’s featured runner late last season. Kelley is 7-1 and Heinecke is averaging 148.3 yards per game since making his first start at tailback in a 41-38 win over Coweta last Nov. 1.
“We knew he’d probably be good, but he just got better and better and better and we rode him (to the 5A semifinals),” Tappana said. “He runs (from the wildcat formation) and he can also throw. I can’t say enough good things about him. We go where he takes us.”
So far in 2020, Heinecke is averaging eight yards per carry, 168 rushing yards per game and has seven TDs as the Comets visit archrival Edison at 7:30 p.m. Friday for a District 5A-3 contest at LaFortune Stadium.
Heinecke also started at strong safety last year and totaled 73 tackles, but he wanted more.
“I’ve played football my whole life and I’ve always wanted the ball in my hands,” he said. “It’s a thing where I know what we need (in a given situation) and I know we’ll be able to get it.”
Tappana probably remembers early last season. Senior standout Zach Middleton had injured his knee the previous summer, reaggravated the injury when the season started and never fully recovered. Now an Oklahoma State University freshman, Middleton carried the ball only three times all season.
As Tappana cycled through other running backs, Heinecke was always there, watching over his shoulder from the sideline.
Almost daily, Heinecke reminded his coach: "I’m here if you need me.”
By midseason, the Comets were riddled with injuries and seemingly headed nowhere.
After Heinecke carried 12 times for 98 yards in a pair of wins over Durant and Glenpool, Tappana decided it was time to give the talented junior his first start in the backfield. Defensive coordinator Justin Robinson wasn't convinced — not at first.
"When I told (Robinson) I was taking Owen, he said, `That means he'll have to play both ways,'" Tapanna said.
Heinecke continues to be a defensive force, averaging nine tackles per game. Even at the 5A level, many of the best players have to go both ways. But it's rare when someone carrying the ball 21 times per game is so effective on both sides of the ball.
Toughness and determination run in Heinecke's veins.
His grandfather was a small-college All-American at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. His father, Justin Heineke, was a University of Tulsa offensive lineman and one uncle, Cory Heinecke, walked on at the University of Oklahoma and eventually started at defensive end on the Sooners’ 2000 national championship team.
Another uncle played football at Southeastern (Oklahoma) State.
“My dad squatted 765 pounds his junior year of college and my uncle (Cory Heinecke) was strong as an ox, so yeah, I’ve got pretty good genes for football,” Heinecke said.
A 6-foot-2, 200-pounder, Heinecke also happens to be the best player in the state in the club-level sport of lacrosse, carries a 4.52 weighted gradepoint average and scored north of 30 on the ACT. There seems little he can't do when he puts his mind to it.
In his first start against Coweta last year, he rushed for 102 yards and one TD. He followed with 131 and 136 yards in playoff upsets of Collinsville and Noble. Suddenly, the Comets were in a place almost none of their fans expected them to be, facing archrival Bishop McGuinness in the 5A semifinals.
In a game the Comets lost — but avenged earlier this season 35-21 behind Heinecke’s career-high 207 yards — he want for 145 yards and both Comets' TD.
From the Kelley 2 in the third quarter, he broke lose and went 98 yards for a score.
Hudson, a sophomore starting center at the time, remembers the play vividly.
“I knew right then he was gonna be our running back this year," Hudson said. "We had a lot of seniors, but I was coming back and I was trying to look at the big picture for the next year. He looked like the missing piece. He gave us hope."
Mike Brown
918-581-8390
Twitter: @mikebrownTW
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!