High school football: Tonight's scores and next round's matchups
SCORES AND SCHEDULE

High school football: Tonight's scores and next round's matchups

  • Updated
Jenks vs. Owasso

Jenks' Grant Lohr runs the ball under against Owasso in their 6A Division I semifinal football game in Broken Arrow, Okla. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

 Mike Simons

Class 6AI

First round

Edmond Santa Fe 63, Edmond North 24

Westmoore 41, Southmoore 17

Union 55, Enid 0

Broken Arrow 44, Putnam City 12

Owasso, bye

Mustang 42, Yukon 21

Jenks 51, Moore 19

Norman North 42, Norman 34

Quarterfinals

Edmond Santa Fe 56, Westmoore 22

Union 26, Broken Arrow 14

Owasso 45, Mustang 7

Jenks 63, Norman North 16

Semifinals 

Jenks 39, Owasso 15

Edmond Santa Fe vs. Union, 7 p.m. Saturday at Owasso

Championship at UCO

Jenks vs. Ed. Santa Fe/Union, 1 p.m. Dec. 5

Class 6AII

First round

Stillwater, bye

Sand Springs 34, Deer Creek 29

Choctaw, bye

Putnam City North 31, Bartlesville 6

Bixby, bye

Del City 41, Ponca City 7

Midwest City 39, Muskogee 0

Booker T. Washington 56, Lawton 14

Quarterfinals

Stillwater 49, Sand Springs 17

Choctaw 20, Putnam North 7

Bixby 63, Del City 27

Midwest City 26, B.T. Washington 7

Semifinals

Stillwater vs. Choctaw, 1 p.m. Saturday at Owasso

Bixby vs. Midwest City, 7 p.m. Saturday at Jenks

Championship at UCO

7 p.m., Dec. 5

Class 5A

First round

El Reno, bye

Piedmont 35, Noble 14

Pryor 60, Will Rogers 26

McAlester, bye

Coweta, bye

Claremore 36, East Central 28

OKC McGuinness, bye

Duncan 21, Eisenhower 3

MWC Carl Albert, bye

Ardmore 35, Woodward 14

Bishop Kelley, bye

Tahlequah 34, Edison 29

Collinsville, bye

Shawnee 35, Sapulpa 34

Lawton MacArthur, bye

Guthrie, bye

Second round

El Reno 41, Piedmont 14

McAlester 47, Pryor 0

Coweta 44, East Central 14

OKC McGuinness 41, Duncan 21

MWC Carl Albert 49, Ardmore 14

Bishop Kelley 35, Tahlequah 0

Collinsville d. Shawnee, ftft

Guthrie 42, Lawton MacArthur 39

Quarterfinals

McAlester 43, El Reno 41, OT

OKC McGuinness 39, Coweta 12

MWC Carl Albert 36, Bishop Kelley 20

Collinsville 41, Guthrie 24

Semifinals, site TBA

Dec. 4-5

McAlester vs. OKC McGuinness

MWC Carl Albert vs. Collinsville

Championship at UCO

7 p.m., Dec. 12

Class 4A

First round

Weatherford, bye

Cushing 41, Bethany 17

Hildale 42, Miami 0

Grove 41, Muldrow 13

Wagoner, bye

Sallisaw 31, Oologah 7

Tuttle 42, Chickasha 14

Newcastle 28, OKC Marshall 21

Blanchard 54, Elgin 7

Cache 49, Tecumseh 41

Bristow 48, McLain 28

Broken Bow, bye

Poteau, bye

Skiatook 42, Fort Gibson 7

Clinton 38, Harrah 13

Ada 47, Elk City 7

Second round

Cushing 34, Weatherford 30

Hilldale 43, Grove 42

Wagoner 56, Sallisaw 0

Tuttle 31, Newcastle 21

Blanchard 47, Tecumseh 6

Bristow 35, Broken Bow 34

Poteau 52, Skiatook 27

Clinton d. past Ada, frft

Quarterfinals

Cushing 34, Hilldale 28

Wagoner 21, Tuttle 14

Blanchard 21, Bristow 18

Clinton 17, Poteau 10

Semifinals, Site TBA

Dec. 4-5

Wagoner vs. Cushing

Blanchard vs. Clinton

Championship at UCO

1 p.m. Dec. 12

Class 3A

First round

OKC Heritage Hall, bye

Plainview 41, McLoud 6

Verdigris, bye

Berryhill 35, Seminole 0

Lincoln Christian, bye

Central 74, Locust Grove 18

Sulphur, bye

Anadarko , bye

Kingston, bye

Perkins-Tryon 56, Pauls Valley 7

Stigler, bye

Vinita 35, Westville 0

Holland Hall, bye

Checotah 47, Inola 17

Kingfisher 49, Dickson 8

Lone Grove 47, OKC Mt. St. Mary 7

Second round

OKC Heritage Hall 49, Plainview 21

Verdigris 27, Berryhill 21

Lincoln Christian 61, Central 12

Anadarko 28, Sulphur 14

Kingston 35, Perkins-Tryon 21

Stigler 42, Vinita 14

Holland Hall 52, Checotah 0

Kingfisher 51, Lone Grove 41 

Quarterfinals

OKC Heritage Hall 21, Verdigris 7

Lincoln Chr. 63, Anadarko 20

Stigler 49, Kingston 14

Holland Hall 51, Kingfisher 21

Semifinals, Site TBA

Dec. 4-5

OKC Heritage Hall vs. Lincoln Chr.

Stigler vs. Holland Hall

Championship at UCO

7 p.m., Dec. 11

Class 2A

First round

Oklahoma Christian School, bye

Kellyville 60, Hennessey 26

Community Christian, bye

Davis 40, Holdenville 8

Eufaula, bye

Antlers 42, Roland 14

Sperry, bye

Victory Christian 46, Salina 7

Marlow, bye

Bethel 27, Comanche 0

Chandler 49, Alva 19

Meeker 26, Perry 19

Metro Christian , bye

Rejoice Christian 30, Okmulgee 6

Vian, bye

Atoka, bye

Cascia Hall, bye

Keys 50, Hugo 26

Beggs, bye

Morris, bye

OKC Millwood, bye

Prague 46, Blackwell 32

Frederick, bye

Christian Heritage 49, Coalgate 30

Adair, bye

Kiefer 37, Kansas 22

Heavener, bye

Spiro 46, Valliant 14

Washington, bye

Purcell 41, Lindsay 14

Luther 35, Crossings Christian 27

Jones 41, Chisholm 8

Second round

OCS 70, Kellyville 41

Co. Christian 35, Davis 7

Eufaula 32, Antlers 12

Victory Christian 60, Sperry 28

Marlow 70, Bethel 33

Chandler 54, Meeker 19

Metro Chr. 47, Rejoice Chr. 0

Vian 46, Atoka 7

Keys 16, Cascia Hall 14

Beggs 50, Morris 6

OKC Millwood d. Prague, frft

Frederick 49, Chr. Heritage 20

Adair d. Kiefer, frft

Spiro 14, Idabel 12

Washington 49, Purcell 7

Jones 50, Luther 20

Third round

OCS 19, Co. Christian 13

Eufaula 45, Victory Christian 21

Marlow 31, Chandler 28

Metro Christian 34, Vian 22

Beggs 52, Keys (Parkhill) 14

Frederick 29, OKC Millwood 14

Adair 50, Spiro 27

Washington 26, Jones 22

Quarterfinals, Site TBA

7:30 p.m. Dec. 4-5

OCS vs. Eufaula

Marlow vs. Metro Chr.

Beggs vs. Frederick

Adair vs. Washington

Semifinals, TBA

Dec. 11-12

Championship at UCO

1 p.m., Dec. 19

Class A

First round

Thomas, bye

Cordell 43, Burns Flat-Dill City 22

Tonkawa 28, Stratford 20

Dibble 43, Watonga 32

Pawnee, bye

Quapaw 47, Caney Valley 6

Colcord 35, Stroud 14

Konawa 60, Canadian 14

Ringling, bye

OBA 51, Healdton 14

Hobart 48, Sayre 12

Texhoma, bye

Wewoka, bye

Mounds 35, Central Sallisaw 28

Oklahoma Union, bye

Morrison 50, Wyandotte 13

Pawhuska, bye

Hominy, bye

Okemah, bye

Warner 49, Savanna 0

Minco 34, Merritt 0

Mooreland 38, Mangum 13

Wayne 20, Hinton 16

Crescent, bye

Gore, bye

Allen 28, Porter 21

Woodland 60, Fairland 0

Commerce 30, Chelsea 6

Cashion 56, Wynnewood 6

Elmore City-Pernell d. OCA, frft

Hooker, bye

Boone-Apache 32, Fairview 22

Second round

Thomas-Fay-Custer 49, Cordell 22

Tonkawa 28, Dibble 23

Pawnee 66, Quapaw 18

Colcord 41, Konawa 18

Ringling 33, Oklahoma Bible 7

Texhoma 25, Hobart 7

Wewoka 66, Mounds 7

Morrison 30, Oklahoma Union 7

Pawhuska d. Hominy, frft

Warner d. Okemah, frft

Mooreland 34, Minco 15

Crescent d. Wayne, frft

Gore 37, Allen 6

Woodland 40, Commerce 14

Cashion 42, Elmore City 0

Hooker d. Apache, frft

Third round

Thomas 44, Tonkawa 8

Pawnee 58, Colcord 15

Ringling 23 Texhoma 7

Morrison 32, Wewoka 24

Pawhuska 58, Warner 0

Mooreland 33, Crescent 14

Woodland 38, Gore 18

Cashion 60, Hooker 22

Quarterfinals, Site TBA

7 p.m. Dec. 4-5

Thomas vs. Pawnee

Ringling vs. Morrison

Pawhuska vs. Mooreland

Woodland vs. Cashion

Semifinals, TBA

Dec. 11-12

Championship at UCO

7 p.m., Dec. 19

Class B

First round

Seiling 30, Pond Creek-Hunter 18

SW Covenant 44, Central Marlow 0

Webbers Falls 54, Cave Springs 6

Garber 54, Foyil 8

Snyder 72, Strother 28

Turpin 54, Waukomis 30

Drumright 46, Yale 28

Arkoma 48, Porum 0

Weleetka 48, Watts 0

Depew 46, Olive 0

Balko-Forgan 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6

Tipton, bye

Barnsdall, bye

Wetumka, bye

Alex, bye

Okeene 28, Canton 0

Second round

Laverne d. Seiling, frft

Waurika 58, SW Covenant 36

Summit Chr. 67, Webbers Falls 18

Davenport 42, Garber 34

Velma-Alma 58, Snyder 56, OT

Turpin 32, Ringwood 16

Pioneer 52, Drumright 6

Quinton 36, Arkoma 13

Dewar d. Weleetka, frft

Covington-Douglas 54, Depew 20

Balko-Forgan 24, Cherokee 20

Tipton 62, Caddo 43

Regent Prep 67, Barnsdall 16

Wetumka d. Keota, frft

Alex 38, Empire 20

Shattuck 58, Okeene 8 

Third round

Laverne 58, Waurika 22

Davenport 40, Summit Chr. 20

Velma-Alma 62, Turpin 38

Pioneer 46, Quinton 0

Dewar 54 Covington-Douglas 6

Balko-Forgan 40, Tipton 14

Regent 48, Wetumka 0

Shattuck 46, Alex 12

Quarterfinals, Site TBA

7 p.m. Dec. 4-5

Laverne vs. Davenport

Velma-Alma vs. Pioneer

Dewar vs. Balko-Forgan

Regent Prep vs. Shattuck

Semifinals

TBA

Championship at NWOSU (Alva)

2 p.m. Dec. 19

Class C

First round

Buffalo 46, Ryan 0

Boise City 60, Thackerville 12

Sasakwa 26, Welch 0

Bluejacket, bye

Timberlake, bye

Oaks, bye

Maysville 60, Corn Bible 26

Waynoka 58, Paoli 6

Mo. View-Gotebo, bye

Sharon-Mutual 48, Grandfield 0

Medford 50, Wilson (Henryetta) 0

Maud 46, Copan 0

Midway, bye

Bowlegs 34, Wesleyan Christian 31

Tyrone 47, Temple 0

Fox 52, Geary 42

Second round

Buffalo 38, Boise City 6

Sasakwa d. Bluejacket, frft

Timberlake d. Oaks, frft

Waynoka 52, Maysville 16

Mo. View-Gotebo 56, Sharon-Mutual 6

Medford 52, Maud 6

Midway 60, Bowlegs 0

Tyrone 61, Fox 6

Quarterfinals

Buffalo 60, Sasakwa 14

Timberlake 50, Waynoka 30

Mo. View-Gotebo 76, Medford 28

Tyrone 78, Midway 68

Semifinals, Site TBA

Dec. 4-5

Buffalo vs. Timberlake 

Mo. View-Gotebo vs. Tyrone

Championship at NWOSU (Alva)

2 p.m., Dec. 12

