Gerard Thompson did his best impression of Sevion Morrison and helped the Edison Eagles win the 78th edition of the Grady Skillern All-City Preview.
Thompson, a senior in his first season as starting tailback, ran 6 yards for the game’s first score and also had a 38-yard run as the Eagles defeated Central 14-0 in the championship game of the preseason tournament Friday at LaFortune Stadium.
“It’s exciting, very exciting,” Thompson said. “I’m very proud of myself. I’ve been working hard. This is a big opportunity to show them what I’ve got as a starting running back.”
Thompson rushed for 13 TDs and more than 700 yards last year while backing up Morrison, the Eagles’ record-setting tailback and University of Nebraska signee.
“He did a good job of running the ball and doing the other things we do,” Edison coach Tony Daniels said. “So he’s experienced. And now it’s his turn.”
Edison’s defense throttled the Braves, who showed explosiveness in rallying for an 18-14 win over McLain on Thursday, and Moses Emihika added a second touchdown on a 5-yard run in the second quarter.
Daniels said the Eagles look at the All-City more like a scrimmage than a game, but it’s still fun to win.
“We do put stock into it, yes, and we still want to keep getting better and we got better than where we were (Thursday) night, so that’s good, too,” he said.
McLain 20, Will Rogers 8
At his fifth school in four years, McLain’s Melchesidech Porter appears to have found a home.
The senior quarterback capped two days of dazzling play with three rushing touchdowns as the Titans defeated Will Rogers for third place.
Porter threw long TD passes to Micah Simmons and Khalil Liggins in a 38-7 consolation semifinal win over East Central. He totaled five TDs and four rushing scores, leading the Titans to a 3-1 record in the preseason tournament.
“This is amazing. I’m really starting to understand the game the way I feel I should and I really like it,” said Porter, who played at Miami as a freshman, Hilldale as a junior and also spent time in the Owasso and Broken Arrow programs.
McLain 38, East Central 0
Porter’s 52-yard TD pass to Micah Simmons and a 63-yarder to Khalil Liggins and Talyon Orr’s 83-yard run gave the Titans a 24-0 lead inside the first 10 minutes.
EDISON 14, CENTRAL 0
Central 0 0 — 0
Edison 7 7 — 14
E: Gerard Thompson 6 run (Ryan West kick)
E: Moses Ehimka 5 run (West kick)
McLAIN 20, WILL ROGERS 8
Will Rogers 0 8 — 8
McLain 6 14 — 20
M: Melchesideck Porter 1 run (pass failed)
M: Porter 2 run (pass failed)
M: Porter 3 run (Micah Simmons pass from Porter)
W: Trey Morrow 11 run (Edriece Anderson pass from Morrow)
McLAIN 38, EAST CENTRAL 7
East Central 0 7 — 7
McLain 24 14 — 38
M: Micah Simmons 52 pass from Melchesideck Porter (Malachi Knighten run)
M: Khalil Liggins 63 pass from Porter (Porter run)
M: Talyon Orr 83 run (Knighten run)
M: Knighten 11 run (run failed)
M: Nia Parker 19 run (Parker run)
E: William McGuire 76 interception return (Andrew Chavez-Luevano kick)
78th All-City Preview
THURSDAY
At East Side Sports Complex
Will Rogers 16, Nathan Hale 0
Edison 7, East Central 6, OT
East Central 20, Nathan Hale 0
Edison 3, Will Rogers 0
At Milton Stadium
Central 18, McLain 14
Central 12, Memorial 0
McLain 26, Memorial 8
FRIDAY
At LaFortune Stadium
McLain 38, East Central 7 (consolation semifinal)
McLain 20, Will Rogers 8 (third place)
Edison 14, Central 0 (championship)