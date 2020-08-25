Three questions Who will win between Sperry and Adair?
It’s a good question. Both are ranked in Class 2A preseason top 10, and Sperry is narrowly favored over Adair for the District 2A-8 title by league coaches.
Both have standouts on both sides of the ball. The winner likely will be the team rolling the hottest dice when they play at Adair on Oct. 9.
Sperry won 56-8 in the 2018 semifinals but that was ages ago in high school football terms and probably of little significance now.
The Pirates lost heavily from last year’s 12-1 squad, but the cupboard isn’t bare, as Carson Hendrix takes the quarterback reigns after backing up Cooper Park last season.
Adair is looking for another big year from quarterback Nate Ratcliff, who threw for 2,462 yards and 34 touchdowns as a sophomore.
How will Rejoice Christian do in its move to 2A?
History has proven that strong Class A programs are usually able to compete quite nicely at the next level.
And you have to respect a school coming off 13-1, state-semifinal finishes the past two years.
But coach Brent Marley lost standouts at quarterback (Riley Walker) and running back (Nate Anderson) and his six leading tacklers from last season.
Sure, there’s more talent where those guys came from. But for now, Marley’s attitude seems to be “don’t give us a thing until we’ve earned it.”
Can Claremore Sequoyah break its 21-game losing streak?
The Eagles haven’t won since November 2017, but things are looking up.
Coach Rob Gilbreath returns a veteran team for the move down from the 3A level. No more knocking heads with the likes of Berryhill and Verdigris — at least for two years.
Quarterback Brett Burks and running back Logan Hattaway showed promise as freshmen last season and receiver Tyler Kruis and offensive lineman Reese Rumsey are among 13 others who have played a lot of football the past two years.
Three players with breakout potential
Eli Benham, Sperry
Versatile defensive back moved from Collinsville as a junior, won a state wrestling title last winter and plays his first football season for the Pirates.
Lane Jackson, Adair
Junior receiver/defensive back has gotten bigger and stronger since last year and will start on both sides of the ball. “Very athletic,” coach Rob Gilstrap said.
Dallas Mullikin, Dewey
Junior receiver appears ready to come into his own after playing behind veterans last season. A hurdler for the track team, “can really run,” coach Trent Turner said.
Team capsules 1. Sperry Pirates
Head coach: Robert Park, 21st year (132-94)
2020-21 ADM: 340.4
2019 record: 12-1
District titles: 1951, ’67, ’68, ’69, ’70, ’74, ’85, ’92, ‘19
State title: 2018
Top players: Carson Hendrix, QB/DB (5-11, 170, Jr.); Eli Benham, WR/CB (5-8, 140, Sr.); Connor Cosgrove, OT/NG (6-1, 290); Haylin Butler, OT (5-10, 240, Jr.); Seth Jackson, LB (5-10, 200, Sr.); Walker McCause, OLB (5-10, 155, So.); Marquay McGowan, DB (5-9, 160, Jr.); Stanley Revas, K (5-8, 150, So.); , Kyron Woodall, DL (5-11, 230, Sr.); Brady Benham, WR/DB (5-8, 150, Fr.); Luke Barnes, WR (5-11. 195, Jr.)
Notable: Pirates won the state title in 2018 and are 26-2 over the past two seasons. … Hendrix started on defense last year and now takes over at quarterback. … Pirates open at Mannford on Friday, visit 3A No. 3 Verdigris on Sept. 4 and host 4A No. 1 Wagoner on Sept. 18.
2. Adair Warriors
Head coach: Rob Gilstrap, 4th year (33-7)
2020-21 ADM: 261.8
2019 record: 11-2
District titles: 1975, ’76, ’77, ’79, ’83, ’89, ’91, ’92, 2011, ’12, ’13, ’14, ’15, ’16, ’17, ‘18
State title: 2015
Top players: Nate Ratcliff, QB (6-0, 175, Jr.); BJ Mizulo, RB/DB (5-10, 165. Sr.); Holden Yoder, WR (6-0, 180, Sr.); Garrett Long, WR (6-0, 160, Sr.); Chance Condit/LB, TE (6-2, 225, Sr.); Lane Jackson, WR (5-10, 155, Jr.); Tristan Kersker, OT (6-2,. 190, Jr.); Braden Boston, OG/DL (6-0, 230, Jr.); Caden Carey, OC (5-10, 215, Jr.); Gabe Smoke, OG/DL (5-10, 220, Sr.); Jake Long, OT (6-3, 270, Sr.)
Notable: Warriors have won 10 games or more in each of the past nine seasons. … Long has 2,171 receiving yards and 32 TDs over his first three seasons. … Mizulo had nine rushing TDs and eight interceptions last season.
3. Rejoice Christian Eagles
Head coach: Brent Marley, 6th year (53-10)
2020-21 ADM: 210.4
2019 record: 13-1
District titles: 2012, ’18, ‘19
State titles: None
Top players: Bryce Revard, WR/DB (5-10, 145, So.); Chance Wilson, QB/FS (6-3, 175, So.); Jay Miller, WR (6-2, 170, So.); Grady James, IR/DB (5-7, 155, Sr.); Colten Abel, WR/OLB (6-1, 185, Jr.); Will Lambley, OL/NG (5-10, 200, Sr.); Hunter Jennings, RB/ILB (5-10, 175, Sr.); Ben Brown, K/LB (6-0, 200, Sr.); Caleb Woods, OL/DL (5-11, 240, Jr.); Stockton Ryan, OL/ILB (6-2, 230, Sr.); Dalton Close, OL/DL (6-0, 5-11, 270, Jr.); Logan Linnell, OL/DL (6-0, 240, Jr.)
Notable: Wilson intercepted six passes as a freshman and now takes the reins at quarterback. … Miller had six receiving TDs last year and James had four. … Abel is the top returning tackler from last season with 30 stops and four TFLs.
4. Dewey Bulldoggers
Head coach: Trent Turner, 2nd year (7-4)
2020-21 ADM: 346.9
2019 record: 7-5
District titles: 1944, ’45, ’47, ’55, ’61, ’63, ’65, ’70, ’72, ’91, ‘94
State title: 1947
Top players: Jack Davis, WR (5-10, 160, Sr.); Corbin Buford, WR (5-11, 170, Sr.); AJ Shurfeldt, OL (6-0, 220, Sr.); Hunter Reese, OL (6-3, 220, Sr.); Kaleb Hull, OL (5-11, 220, Sr.); Dallas Mullikin, WR (5-11, 160, Jr.); Fisher Goode, WR (5-11, 150, Sr.)
Notable: Dewey’s 4-0 start in 2019 was its best in 12 years. … Tate Lewis, a junior, and Trenton Munninger, a sophomore, are competing at quarterback. … Davis and Buford combined for 63 pass receptions last season.
5. Nowata Ironmen
Head coach: Graham Snelding, 1st year
2020-21 ADM: 226.6
2019 record: 5-6
District titles: 1945, ’46, ’51, ’53, ’70, ’83, ’87, ’88, ’99, 2004, ‘14
State title: 1970
Top players: Trent Smith, WR/DB (5-9, 160, Sr.); Kyle Seeley, OL/DL (6-1, 240, Sr.); Brodine Monroe, QB (6-2, 160, Sr.); Riley Ammermon, OL/LB (6-0, 195, Sr.); Emmit Sells, WR/FS (6-2, 175, Jr.); Wyatt Keuhler, OL/DL (6-0, 210, Jr.)
Notable: Along with their 1970 gold ball, the Ironmen have four state runner-up finishes (‘88, ‘95, ‘99, ‘14). … The well-traveled Snelding guided Newkirk into the playoffs in 2018, went 9-3 at Pawhuska in 2007 and also has been head coach at Frederick, Blackwell and Marietta.
6. Sequoyah Eagles
Head coach: Rob Gilbreath, 3rd year (0-20)
2020-21 ADM: 340.4
2019 record: 0-10
District titles: 1981, ’83, ’84, ’93, ’96, ’97, 2001, ’05, ’06
State title: 2006
Top players: Logan Hattaway, RB (5-10, 160, So.); Reese Rumsey, OL (6-1, 265, Sr.); Dawson Rudd, OL (6-4, 250, Jr.); Tyler Kruis, WR (6-0, 160, Sr.); Josh Harwell, RB (5-10, 170, Jr.); Brett Burks, QB (5-10, 175, Jr.); Ethan Hancock, OG (5-9, 235, Jr.); Jarrett Damat, OG (6-1, 200, Sr.); Malaki Zugelder, OL (6-0, 250, Sr.); Cody Pennington, WR (5-8, 135, Sr.); Hunter Bolay, RB (5-10, 175, Sr.); Trey Burks, LB (5-9, 170, Sr.); Tucker McClung, LB (6-0, 175, Sr.); Jacob Helt, DE (5-10, 160, Jr.); Brody Nichols, LB (5-10, 160, So.); Cooper Horner, LB (5-9, 150, Sr.)
Notable: Eagles’ last win came over Webster, 27-20, on Nov. 3, 2017. … Hattaway rushed for 800 yards last season.
7. Salina Wildcats
Head coach: Justin Brown, 2nd year (2-8)
2020-21 ADM: 250.8
2019 record: 2-8
District titles: 1965, ’71, ’81, ’83, 2009,
State titles: None
Top players: Jack Wilkins, QB/DB (5-9, 175, So.); Brayden Williams, WR/DB (5-9, 165, Jr.); Treyton Bailey, WR/DB (5-9, 160, So.); Isaac Hein, OL/DL (6-5, 325, Sr.); Daltyn Strickland, OL/LB (6-0, 195, Sr.); Carson Gaskins, OL/DL (6-1, 250, So.); Brayden Rutherford, OL/DL (6-0, 300, Sr.); Landon Rutherford, TE/LB (6-0, 200, Jr.); Chance Downs, OL/DL (6-0, 180, Jr.); Greg Willis, TE/LB (5-10, 200, So.); Drake Young, WR/LB (6-1, 175, So.)
Notable: Wilkins accounted for more than 1,000 yards as a freshman. … Wildcats host Locust Grove on Sept. 4, then visit Inola (Sept. 11) and Fairland (Sept. 18).
8. Kansas Comets
Head coach: Jimmy Dushane, 4th year (14-17)
2020-21 ADM: 289.1
2019 record: 5-6
District titles: 1967, ’82, ’85, ’86, ’88, ’89, ’90, ’94, 2000, ’01, ‘04
Top players: Easton Wiggins, WR (6-2, 175, Sr.); Caleb Reding, OLB (6-0, 190, Sr.); Connor Hesterley, DL (6-4, 290, Sr.); Dayton Down, OL (6-3, 270, Sr.); William Hall, RB (6-0, 190, Sr.); Kasen Rodriguez, OL (6-1, 210, So.; Trenton Fields, WR (5-7, 140, Sr.); Javyen Whaler, WR (5-7, 145, Jr.); Ty Lewis, QB (6-1, 190, Jr.)
Notable: Wiggins accounted for 1,267 all-purpose yards last season. … Reding totaled 77 tackles. … Both will be four-year starters.