High school football: Seven sign from Wagoner's powerful senior class

WAGONER — It seems like half of Wagoner High’s senior class signed to play college football Wednesday, and more than half of those were headed to the University of Central Oklahoma.

Four members of the Bullldogs’ Class 4A state championship team — quarterback Sawyer Jones, running back Braden Drake, receiver/defensive back Chase Nanni and linebacker/running back NuNu Clayton — signed to play for the NCAA Division II school in Edmond.

“We played our last (high school) game there and that’s where we’re gonna to go college, so it’s pretty cool,” Drake said.

Drake rushed for 247 yards and two TDs in the Bulldogs’ 42-13 win over Clinton in the 4A final at UCO’s Wantland Stadium on Dec. 12.

“We’ve all grown up playing football together, so it’s awesome we can continue playing football together in college,” said Jones, who threw two TD passes in the title game.

In all, seven Bulldogs participated in Wednesday’s National Letter of Intent signing ceremony at the Robert A. Hughes Event Center and an eighth joined his teammates. Standout defensive end Isaac Smith signed in December to play at Texas Tech of the Big 12.