High school football: Sapulpa moves up in 5A rankings

Class 6AI
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Owasso (1);7-0
2. Jenks (2);4-1
3. Broken Arrow (3);4-2
4. Union (4);2-4
5. Edmond Santa Fe (5);4-2
6. Yukon (6);4-3
7. Norman North (7);4-2
8. Mustang (8);4-3
9. Westmoore (9);4-2
10. Enid (--);3-3
Class 6AII
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Bixby (1);6-0
2. Stillwater (2);5-0
3. Midwest City (3);5-1
4. Choctaw (4);4-3
5. B.T. Washington (5);5-2
6. Putnam North (6);6-0
7. Del City (7);0-5
8. Lawton (8);3-2
9. Sand Springs (9);4-3
10. Ponca City (--);3-3
Class 5A
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Bishop Kelley (1);6-0
2. MWC Carl Albert (2);5-1
3. Collinsville (3);7-0
4. OKC McGuinness (4);4-2
5. Coweta (5);6-1
6. McAlester (6);5-2
7. Sapulpa (8);5-2
8. Piedmont (7);3-2
9. Guthrie (9);5-0
10. El Reno (10);4-2
Class 4A
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Wagoner (1);7-0
2. Weatherford (2);6-0
3. Tuttle (3);6-0
4. Poteau (4);5-2
5. Skiatook (5);4-1
6. Blanchard (6);5-2
7. Clinton (8);4-1
8. Hilldale (9);6-1
9. Fort Gibson (7);6-1
10. Ada (10);4-2
Class 3A
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Lincoln Christian (1);6-0
2. Verdigris (2);6-0
3. Holland Hall (3);6-0
4. OKC Heritage Hall (4);5-1
5. Stigler (5);7-0
6. Kingston (6);7-0
7. Anadarko (7);4-1
8. Kingfisher (9);5-2
9. Lone Grove (10);5-2
10. Sulphur (8);4-3
Class 2A
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Jones (1);6-1
2. Washington (2);7-0
3. Metro Christian (3);5-2
4. Cascia Hall (4);6-1
5. Adair (5);6-1
6. Vian (6);6-1
7. Beggs (7);3-2
8. Marlow (8);6-0
9. OKC Millwood (9);4-1
10. Idabel (--);5-1
Class A
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Pawhuska (1);7-0
2. Cashion (2);7-0
3. Thomas (3);5-1
4. Ringling (4);5-0
5. Pawnee (5);5-1
6. Gore (6);5-0
7. Tonkawa (7);5-1
8. Wewoka (8);6-0
9. Minco (9);4-2
10. Texhoma (10);7-0
Class B
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Shattuck (1);6-0
2. Dewar (2);7-0
3. Davenport (3);6-0
4. Cherokee (4);5-1
5. Laverne (5);4-1
6. Regent Prep (6);5-1
7. Pioneer (7);5-2
8. Summit Christian (8);5-0
9. Covington-Douglas (--);6-1
10. Velma-Alma (--);6-1
Class C
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Timberlake (1);7-0
2. Mt. View-Gotebo (2);6-0
3. Midway (3);7-0
4. Buffalo (4);6-1
5. Waynoka (5);7-0
6. Sasakwa (6);6-1
7. Medford (7);5-2
8. Tyrone (8);5-1
9. Maysville (9);6-1
10. Fox (10);5-2
