High school football: Sapulpa moves up in 5A rankings
Tulsa World rankings

High school football: Sapulpa moves up in 5A rankings

Sapulpa at Collinsville

Sapulpa's Kenyon Kahmeyer (right) celebrates a Te'Zohn Taft touchdown earlier this season. The Chieftains move up to No. 7 in the Class 5A rankings after Taft had four touchdowns in a 64-0 win over Hale on Thursday.

 Brett Rojo, for the Tulsa World, file

Class 6AI

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Owasso (1);7-0

2. Jenks (2);4-1

3. Broken Arrow (3);4-2

4. Union (4);2-4

5. Edmond Santa Fe (5);4-2

6. Yukon (6);4-3

7. Norman North (7);4-2

8. Mustang (8);4-3

9. Westmoore (9);4-2

10. Enid (--);3-3

Class 6AII

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Bixby (1);6-0

2. Stillwater (2);5-0

3. Midwest City (3);5-1

4. Choctaw (4);4-3

5. B.T. Washington (5);5-2

6. Putnam North (6);6-0

7. Del City (7);0-5

8. Lawton (8);3-2

9. Sand Springs (9);4-3

10. Ponca City (--);3-3

Class 5A

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Bishop Kelley (1);6-0

2. MWC Carl Albert (2);5-1

3. Collinsville (3);7-0

4. OKC McGuinness (4);4-2

5. Coweta (5);6-1

6. McAlester (6);5-2

7. Sapulpa (8);5-2

8. Piedmont (7);3-2

9. Guthrie (9);5-0

10. El Reno (10);4-2

Class 4A

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Wagoner (1);7-0

2. Weatherford (2);6-0

3. Tuttle (3);6-0

4. Poteau (4);5-2

5. Skiatook (5);4-1

6. Blanchard (6);5-2

7. Clinton (8);4-1

8. Hilldale (9);6-1

9. Fort Gibson (7);6-1

10. Ada (10);4-2

Class 3A

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Lincoln Christian (1);6-0

2. Verdigris (2);6-0

3. Holland Hall (3);6-0

4. OKC Heritage Hall (4);5-1

5. Stigler (5);7-0

6. Kingston (6);7-0

7. Anadarko (7);4-1

8. Kingfisher (9);5-2

9. Lone Grove (10);5-2

10. Sulphur (8);4-3

Class 2A

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Jones (1);6-1

2. Washington (2);7-0

3. Metro Christian (3);5-2

4. Cascia Hall (4);6-1

5. Adair (5);6-1

6. Vian (6);6-1

7. Beggs (7);3-2

8. Marlow (8);6-0

9. OKC Millwood (9);4-1

10. Idabel (--);5-1

Class A

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Pawhuska (1);7-0

2. Cashion (2);7-0

3. Thomas (3);5-1

4. Ringling (4);5-0

5. Pawnee (5);5-1

6. Gore (6);5-0

7. Tonkawa (7);5-1

8. Wewoka (8);6-0

9. Minco (9);4-2

10. Texhoma (10);7-0

Class B

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Shattuck (1);6-0

2. Dewar (2);7-0

3. Davenport (3);6-0

4. Cherokee (4);5-1

5. Laverne (5);4-1

6. Regent Prep (6);5-1

7. Pioneer (7);5-2

8. Summit Christian (8);5-0

9. Covington-Douglas (--);6-1

10. Velma-Alma (--);6-1

Class C

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Timberlake (1);7-0

2. Mt. View-Gotebo (2);6-0

3. Midway (3);7-0

4. Buffalo (4);6-1

5. Waynoka (5);7-0

6. Sasakwa (6);6-1

7. Medford (7);5-2

8. Tyrone (8);5-1

9. Maysville (9);6-1

10. Fox (10);5-2

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

