High school football roundup, Week 11: Skiatook runs over Fort Gibson

The Bulldogs held Fort Gibson to 219 yards on offense, while Skiatook churned out 443. The Bulldogs also took advantage of two Fort Gibson turnovers.

“Our kids came out and played hard for all four quarters,” Skiatook coach Vance Miller said. “Very proud of them.”

4A: Grove 41, Muldrow 13

Sophomore running back Emmanuel Crawford ran wild against Muldrow with touchdown runs of 62, 24 and 50 yards for the Ridgerunners, who advance to the next round of the playoffs to take on Hilldale.

Crawford’s runs of 62 and 24 yards came in the first quarter to give the Ridgerunners a 13-0 lead, and Kadian Forbis followed in the second quarter with a 9-yard yard touchdown run.

Then Greg McCurdy got in on the scoring act with touchdown runs of 7 and 10 yards with Crawford’s 50-yard score sandwiched in between.

Crawford finished with four carries for 141 yards.

Grove finished with 462 yards on offense with 326 occurring on the ground.

The win was Grove’s first in the playoffs since 2008 — a postseason run that also started with a win over Muldrow.

Records: Grove 7-3; Muldrow 1-8.