High school football roundup, Week 11: Skiatook runs over Fort Gibson

4A: Skiatook 42, Fort Gibson 7
Class 4A No. 9 Skiatook put on a running clinic and posted a 42-7 victory over Fort Gibson at Hap Dunlap Field on Friday night. The win for the Bulldogs means a trip to third-ranked Poteau in the next round of the playoffs.
Skiatook was able to advance thanks to the ground game, engineered by tailback Alex Johnson and quarterback Mason Willingham. The two combined for 333 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries.
It was Fort Gibson (6-5) that struck first on Deven Woodworth’s 1-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the game. But the Tigers’ 7-0 lead wouldn’t last long.
Skiatook (6-3) responded on Johnson’s 51-yard touchdown run midway through the opening quarter. Willingham followed a minute later with a 93-yard touchdown run to put the Bulldogs in front 14-7.
Then it was Johnson in the second quarter with a 14-yard touchdown run to give Skiatook a 21-7 edge. Johnson also struck in the third quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run.
Willingham followed with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cash Cooper.
The Bulldogs finished off their scoring on Silvio Falance’s 1-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs held Fort Gibson to 219 yards on offense, while Skiatook churned out 443. The Bulldogs also took advantage of two Fort Gibson turnovers.
“Our kids came out and played hard for all four quarters,” Skiatook coach Vance Miller said. “Very proud of them.”
4A: Grove 41, Muldrow 13
Sophomore running back Emmanuel Crawford ran wild against Muldrow with touchdown runs of 62, 24 and 50 yards for the Ridgerunners, who advance to the next round of the playoffs to take on Hilldale.
Crawford’s runs of 62 and 24 yards came in the first quarter to give the Ridgerunners a 13-0 lead, and Kadian Forbis followed in the second quarter with a 9-yard yard touchdown run.
Then Greg McCurdy got in on the scoring act with touchdown runs of 7 and 10 yards with Crawford’s 50-yard score sandwiched in between.
Crawford finished with four carries for 141 yards.
Grove finished with 462 yards on offense with 326 occurring on the ground.
The win was Grove’s first in the playoffs since 2008 — a postseason run that also started with a win over Muldrow.
Records: Grove 7-3; Muldrow 1-8.
5A: Pryor 60, Rogers 26
Seventh-ranked Pryor was still without quarterback Ben Ward, but that wasn’t an issue with Bret Elza leading the offense against Rogers. Elza rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown and threw for 170 yards and three scores.
Elza’s three touchdown passes went to Bobby Belew for 14 and 11 yards and one to Josh Gore for 36 yards. Belew had seven receptions for 134 yards and three rushes for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Leonard Lovins led the Tigers on the ground with 189 yards and two touchdowns — runs of 1 and 37 yards.
The victory earned Pryor a spot against McAlester in the next round of the playoffs.
Records: Pryor 8-2; Rogers 1-10.
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
