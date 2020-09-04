High school football roundup: Verdigris snaps four-game slide against Sperry

Verdigris did some paying back on Friday night. The Class 3A No. 3 Cardinals took out years of frustration on 2A No. 5 Sperry, posting a 45-6 victory to snap Sperry’s four-game winning streak in the series.
In wins over Verdigris for the past three seasons, Sperry has coasted to blowout victories and the Cardinals atoned for that with 426 yards worth of offense.
Alec James rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries for Verdigris, and Dylan White completed 15-of-25 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns.
The Cardinals (1-0) scored the game’s first 38 points, and it was James who got it started with a 34-yard TD reception from White. Caden Parnell followed with a 3-yard touchdown run, while James and White combined for three rushing touchdowns. James had touchdowns runs of 7 and 58 yards, and White had a 3-yard scoring run, in addition to a 40-yard touchdown pass to Even Anderson.
Verdigris’ defense limited Sperry (0-1) to 81 yards and forced four turnovers.
Sperry’s lone score was on Brady Benham’s 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Class 6A: Stillwater 45, Edmond Santa Fe 32
Class 6AII No. 2 Stillwater has now faced Edmond Santa Fe three times, and the Pioneers are now 3-0 thanks to five touchdowns by Qwontrel Walker.
The senior tailback had touchdown runs of 13, 6, 4, 5 and 70 yards for the Pioneers. Stillwater’s two other scores came on Ty Smithton’s 20-yard TD reception from Caleb Allen and Uriah Kirby’s 30-yard field goal.
For Edmond Santa Fe, Talyn Shettron had touchdown receptions of 55 and 16 yards from Scott Pfieffer.
Records: Stillwater 1-0; Edmond Santa Fe 0-1
Class 5A: Collinsville 34, Oologah 24
Andrew Carney and Oscar Hammond connected twice for touchdowns as the Class 5A No. 5 Cardinals managed to beat Oologah for only the second time in the past six matchups. The first touchdown was a 59-yard strike in the first quarter to tie the game at 7, and the two paired up for a 56-yard pass in the third quarter to give Collinsville a 21-10 advantage.
Oologah’s Alden Trimble scored on a 2-yard TD run to give the Mustangs a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter, and the Cardinals rallied with 34 of the next 44 points.
Carney scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 9:51 left in the second quarter to give Collinsville a 14-7 lead.
In the third quarter, Oologah’s Blake Salt threw a 22-yard TD pass to AJ Streater to cut Collinsville’s lead to 21-17. But Collinsville’s Brayden Gilkey responded with a 12-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Gilkey later added a 6-yard scoring run.
Records: Collinsville 1-0; Oologah 0-1
Class 5A: Tahlequah 27, McLain 2
Malik McMurtrey rushed the ball 26 times for 135 yards and a touchdown as the Tigers dominated against the Titans. Tahlequah’s defense only allowed McLain to amass 131 yards on offense.
Tahlequah jumped out to a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter on Tyler Joice’s 1-yard touchdown run. After that, Kobe Baker rushed 19 yards for the Tigers’ second touchdown and a 14-2 halftime lead.
In the second half, Joice hit Tanner Christian for a 13-yard touchdown pass, and McMurtrey followed with a 26-yard touchdown run.
Records: Tahlequah 1-0; McLain 1-1
Class 4A: Jay 14, Miami 6
Jay continued its winning ways over Miami -- four straight and five in the past six meetings.
The Bulldogs went up 7-0 on Loran Kirk’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Tanner in the first quarter, and Jay added to its lead on Kirk’s 3-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Records: Jay 1-0; Miami 0-2.
Class 2A: Vian 42, Eufaula 12
Class 2A No. 1 Vian used four touchdowns from Javyn Wright to record its 10th straight victory over Eufaula. Wright’s first touchdown was a 21-yard pass to Joe Glass, and Wright followed with scoring runs of 40, 10 and 43 yards.
Julius Aquino (7 yards) and Xavin Lackey (28) also had touchdown runs for Vian.
For Eufaula, Noah Alexander had a 25-yard touchdown run, and Luke Adcock added a 33-yard scoring pass to Nick Jones.
The Wolverines racked up 415 yards on 46 carries against Eufaula, who was limited to 120 yards on the ground.
Records: Vian 2-0; Eufaula 0-1
