High school football: Rogers opens new stadium, falls to East Central

Rogers athletic director Krystel Markwardt noted that Childers’ 55-man roster is the largest in her seven years at the school.

“We’re so excited, especially for the seniors who have had to travel to Booker T. Washington for all of their home games the last three years,” Markwardt said.

For many years, the Ropers were forced to play their home games in the University of Tulsa’s Chapman Stadium, located about a mile from the Rogers campus and formerly known as Skelly Stadium.

In more recent times, Webster’s Marshall Milton Stadium and B.T. Washington’s S.E. Williams Stadium have served as home venues for the Ropers.

“It was great to be able to play at Skelly Stadium, but we would have to bus over there and it was just like playing any other road game,” Rader said.

“I always thought B.T. Washington had an advantage when we went over there to play them. They were able to walk out of their locker room and play on the field where they had practiced all week. I felt the same way when we played Memorial at LaFortune Stadium. Now, Rogers’ kids will have the same thing,” Rader said.