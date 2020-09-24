High school football: Rogers opens new stadium, falls to East Central

The Tulsa Public Schools found a fun and unique way to cut the ribbon opening Will Rogers College High’s new football stadium Thursday night.
A 50-foot ribbon was unfurled and Ropers players and coaches ran through it shortly before kickoff of their game against the East Central Cardinals, ending an 81-year wait.
Not since the former Will Rogers High School was established at 3909 E. 5th Place in 1939 had the Ropers had a football home to call their own.
That all changed Thursday when the $4.5 million facility was finally unveiled. The original opening against Nathan Hale, scheduled for Sept. 4, had to be pushed back when the Rangers were quarantined over coronavirus issues.
“I know it’s been generations and generations waiting for this stadium to be built,” Rogers senior running back Raterrius King said. “I’m just glad I’m the one who gets to play on it.”
King might have been even happier Thursday if the Ropers had figured out a way to post their first football win in more than four years. But the visiting Cardinals had different ideas.
Cunu Fields passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score as the Cardinals raced to a 57-24 triumph in the District 5A-3 opener, sending the Ropers to their 41st consecutive loss.
East Central is 3-0 for the first time in nine years while Rogers fell to 0-4 overall. The Cards continue district play next week by hosting McAlester while the Ropers, who have not won a game since Sept. 16, 2016, are scheduled to play Coweta at a site to be determined.
Superintendent Deborah Gist joined State Sen. David Rader, TPS director of athletics Gil Cloud and others in dedicating the new facility, made possible by passage of a $415 million 2015 bond issue.
Rader, a 1974 All-State quarterback for the Ropers, presided over the pregame coin flip.
“When this thing went forward, one of the ideas was that people in the community would be more confident about their children attending Will Rogers and the positive things that are going on here,” Rader said. "I think it's a win-win for the kids and the community."
Though disappointed with Thursday’s loss, Rogers second-year coach Parker Childers said he’s confident the situation is improving — and confident the new stadium will spur interest in a program that has had only one winning season in 46 years.
“I think we’re doing better already, but that’s hard to see when you’re losing,” Childers said. “Defensively, we’re forcing (other teams) to make longer drives now, and offensively, we’ve already scored more points this season than we did in 10 games last year.”
Rogers athletic director Krystel Markwardt noted that Childers’ 55-man roster is the largest in her seven years at the school.
“We’re so excited, especially for the seniors who have had to travel to Booker T. Washington for all of their home games the last three years,” Markwardt said.
For many years, the Ropers were forced to play their home games in the University of Tulsa’s Chapman Stadium, located about a mile from the Rogers campus and formerly known as Skelly Stadium.
In more recent times, Webster’s Marshall Milton Stadium and B.T. Washington’s S.E. Williams Stadium have served as home venues for the Ropers.
“It was great to be able to play at Skelly Stadium, but we would have to bus over there and it was just like playing any other road game,” Rader said.
“I always thought B.T. Washington had an advantage when we went over there to play them. They were able to walk out of their locker room and play on the field where they had practiced all week. I felt the same way when we played Memorial at LaFortune Stadium. Now, Rogers’ kids will have the same thing,” Rader said.
The new facility was a passion project for Cloud, a 1964 Rogers graduated who experienced the same bus rides for home games as a Ropers football player.
Cloud has also overseen the building of field houses at B.T. Washington, Edison, McLain and Memorial. He was also a first-year Union athletic director in 1976 when the Redskins opened what is now known as Union-Tuttle Stadium and is undergoing a facelift this year.
“How many times do you get a `first game ever?’” Cloud said. “I got one at Union and I get one here, and who knows? The one at Union started my career and this might finish it.”
The new facility will accommodate not only the Rogers junior and senior high football programs but also Ropers soccer and track and serve as home venue for Nathan Hale junior and senior high football, soccer and track.
Cloud said it will reduce the need for Thursday night varsity football games in the city, and its central location will make it attractive for hosting citywide events.
Visitors were greeted Thursday by an entrance façade done in the same Art Deco style that got the school building listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The two-story main structure includes grandstand seating for 1,050 spectators, press box, hospitality, concession and restroom facilities, along with a weight room and offices for the coaches and athletic director.
Mike Brown
918-581-8390
Twitter: @mikebrownTW
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!