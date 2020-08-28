High school football: Rawlings' defensive play keys Bishop Kelley's 28-7 win over Poteau

Bishop Kelley coach JJ Tappana said teammates like to give Comets linebacker Jake Rawlings a bad time about his speed.
After Friday night, that may not be the case any more.
Rawlings picked up a fumble and raced 40 yards for a touchdown to ignite a string of 28 unanswered points for his team as Class 5A No. 3 Bishop Kelley rolled to a 28-7 victory against 4A No. 3 Poteau in the season opener for both teams at Angelo Prassa Field.
The Comets trailed 7-0 with just more than four minutes to play until halftime when Rawlings and the Kelley defense rose to the occasion.
With Poteau driving and at the Comets 37-yard line, Pirates quarterback Cole Hensley drifted back to pass on a second-and-8 play. Pressured by the Kelley defense, Hensley backtracked. As he was preparing to throw, Comets defender Will Pickard knocked the ball out of Hensley’s hands and Rawlings corralled the loose football before sprinting into the end zone for the tying touchdown.
“I was following Will on the play and saw that he made the strip-sack,” Rawlings said of the momentum-changing play. “I found a new gear and turned on the jets for coach (Tappana).”
Rawlings thought the play against Poteau, the defending 4A state champion, was a changing point in the game.
“After the strip-sack TD, we kind of flipped it (the game) around and shut them down from there,” he said.
Bishop Kelley, which advanced to the 5A semifinals last year for a second straight time, extended its lead to 14-7 at halftime.
After the Comets defense forced a punt, the Kelley offense needed only 22 seconds to travel 60 yards for the tie-breaking score.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, quarterback Gabe Harju hooked up with Grayson Hall for 31 yards before a pass interference call on Poteau put the ball at the Pirates 15.
Harju, who went 9-for-13 in the air for 74 yards, then found Ashton Zellers at the goal line on a slant pattern from the left side for the touchdown with 24 seconds remaining in the half.
Bishop Kelley put the game away with two third-quarter TDs, both coming from tailback Owen Heinecke.
After Will Benton returned the second-half kickoff 60 yards to the Poteau 21, the Comets needed only four plays to score. All four plays were rushes by Heinecke, the final a 1-yard run for the TD with 9:46 to go in the third.
Heinecke, who rushed for a game-high 115 yards on 13 carries, added his second TD on a 73-yard scamper just three minutes later.
That touchdown came one play after Comets defender Sam Koser’s interception.
While the Pirates managed to rush for 201 yards on 46 carries, they managed just 11 yards passing.
Poteau took the opening kickoff at its 20 and held the ball for the next 8:38 amassing a 16-play drive that ended with Colton Williamson’s 2-yard run around the left side for what would be the Pirates’ only points of the night.
“When you play such a quality team as Poteau and with an offense like the Wing-T that you don’t see, it took a bit for us to get used to it,” Tappana said.
But Poteau had its opportunities.
Dean Odom’s goal-line interception of a Harju pass and 69-yard return on Kelley’s first offensive drive of the game gave the Pirates great field position and a chance to add to their 7-0 lead.
But the Comets’ defense forced a three-and-out.
Trailing 21-7 In the third quarter, Poteau drove inside the Kelley 20 before Koser’s interception stymied the march.