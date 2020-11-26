High school football: Questions for coaches at Owasso and Jenks meet in 6A Division I semifnal

Are we nearing the end of an era?
Is Owasso’s Bill Blankenship ready to put the wraps on his illustrious coaching career if his No. 1 Rams are able to give him yet another state football championship?
Many have speculated as much, but let’s hear from Blankenship himself.
“I hear people talk about it and people ask me about it. I guess I’m at that age (63) where people start thinking about doing that sort of thing,” he said.
“But honestly, I just like what I’m doing. Owasso’s been very good to me and nobody has said it ought to be my last year. As long as it’s fun and my health isn’t affecting me, I’ll keep going. And when it isn’t fun anymore, I’m gonna retire.”
Another gold ball would be a second straight and third in four years for the Rams and a seventh overall for Blankenship, who also captured titles at Union (2002, ’04, ’05) and at Fayetteville, Arkansas (2016).
The Blankenship question is one of two compelling issues involving the head coaches as the Rams (11-0) and the No. 2 Jenks Trojans (9-1) meet in the 6A Division I semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday in Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium.
The other question is for Jenks coach Keith Riggs: Is he satisfied with where he has the program in his third year since succeeding the late, great Allan Trimble, who guided the Trojans to 13 gold balls over 22 seasons?
A win Friday would put the Trojans into the state final for the third consecutive year. But they haven’t won a gold ball under Riggs, 54, and in Jenks, anything else is a disappointment.
“I think success is measured here by winning championships and based on that, we’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Riggs said. “But I know this: We’re gonna keep striving to be the best team in the state, year in and year out.”
Trimble, who won more gold balls than any other Oklahoma high school football coach, spent his final two seasons (2016-17) battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease). He succumbed to the dreaded neurodegenerative illness last Dec.1.
A 1983 Owasso All-State football player, Riggs joined the Jenks staff in 2003 and was defensive coordinator for Trimble’s final eight seasons before his promotion in May 2018.
Insiders hailed him as “Allan Trimble’s right-hand man” and considered the hiring a slam dunk. But Riggs didn't proceed as if he felt entitled. Instead, he delayed moving into Trimble’s office for months and did all he could to insure a seamless transition from the old regime.
“If I feel any pressure, it’s the the pressure I put on myself to maintain the legacy and excellence coach Trimble brought to the program and that has existed here for a long, long time time,” he said.
Jenks may not have won a gold ball with Riggs, but his 28-8 record over three years isn't bad, considering the rebuilding job he had in 2019. Only six starters returned from the 11-2 squad that lost only to Broken Arrow’s powerful 2018 state champs.
The Trojans lost three of their first four games in 2019 but came back to win seven of their next to nine.
“We were a really young team, but we’ve been pretty good this whole year," senior running back Grant Lohr said. "I think all of that is coming from the experience we gained last year.”
"It’s pretty good (with Riggs)," Lohr said. "I think he’s an excellent coach and obviously, coach Trimble was, too. But coach Riggs was definitely the best option (as Trimble’s replacement). He’s done a great job.”
Friday’s winner will punch his ticket to the 6A Division I final, set for 1 p.m., Dec. 5, at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond. No. 3 Santa Fe and No. 4 Union play in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday in Owasso.
The Rams will be favored because they defeated Jenks 14-6 in last year’s final and because they’ve won 24 in a row over two seasons and show little sign of showing down.
Sophomore quarterback Austin Havens has 23 TD passes and Emaud Triplett, Gage Laney and Brenden Dye lead a defense allowing only 12.1 points per game.
But like last year, Riggs has the Trojans playing their best football at crunch time. If they seemed lethargic in a 42-13 win at Norman on Oct. 10, they were way better in a 49-21 win at Westmoore on Nov. 5 to end the regular season. Since then, they've waylaid two playoff foes.
Last week, they scored touchdowns on their first eight possessions and never punted in a 63-16 win over No. 6 Norman North, which played Owasso much closer, falling 33-22 on Oct. 2.
Lohr rushed for four TDs and Stephen Kittlemen had three passing TDs against the Timberwolves.
“They’re clearly operating at a high level,” Blankenship said of the Trojans. “I think they’re really the best team I’ve seen on film this year.
Blankenship said it's an odd situation in 2020 because the frequent rivals don't know more about one another.
Any contact they might have had in summer camps and 7on7 passing leagues was wiped out by the coronavirus. And in any case, the Trojans and Rams haven't met in the regular season since Jenks started playing Mansfield (Texas) Legacy in the Border Battle in 2018.
In 2005, Blankenship ended 14 years as Union's head coach after winning a second straight state title and third in four years. Might he feel a similar stopping point has been reached if the Rams win another gold ball in Edmond next weekend?
"It's an interesting point," he said. "But back in 2005, I knew in August that it was going to be my last year. I haven't had that same feeling here and it's almost December. God willing, I’m not ready to retire.”
