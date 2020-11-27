High school football: Questions for coaches as Owasso and Jenks meet in 6A Division I semifinal

Are we nearing the end of an era?

Is Owasso’s Bill Blankenship ready to put the wraps on his illustrious coaching career if his No. 1 Rams are able to give him yet another state football championship?

Many have speculated as much, but let’s hear from Blankenship himself.

“I hear people talk about it and people ask me about it. I guess I’m at that age (63) where people start thinking about doing that sort of thing,” he said.

“But honestly, I just like what I’m doing. Owasso’s been very good to me and nobody has said it ought to be my last year. As long as it’s fun and my health isn’t affecting me, I’ll keep going. And when it isn’t fun anymore, I’m gonna retire.”

Another gold ball would be a second straight and third in four years for the Rams and a seventh overall for Blankenship, who also captured titles at Union (2002, ’04, ’05) and at Fayetteville, Arkansas (2016).

The Blankenship question is one of two compelling issues involving the head coaches as the Rams (11-0) and the No. 2 Jenks Trojans (9-1) meet in the 6A Division I semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday in Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium.