Rovaughn Banks won his first five starts as Union’s quarterback last season after the team began 1-4.
Banks, a junior, has high expectations for the upcoming season.
“I want to make it happen,” Banks said. “I feel a lot of responsibility, we’ve got to get it done now.”
On Thursday night, Banks made it happen with a 10-yard touchdown pass to De’Monn Sanders on the first play of overtime to help Union defeat Edmond Santa Fe 10-3 in a mini-game scrimmage at Union-Tuttle Stadium.
“It was a good test,” Banks said. “I’m glad we played them, we got to learn a lot. We know we have stuff to fix and what we have to work on for Bixby next week (in the regular-season opener).”
Although Banks completed only 6-of-18 passes for 53 yards, he had runs of 20 and 26 yards. Union coach Kirk Fridrich expected that the offense might have some struggles.
“We’ve got a new offensive coordinator, a brand new offense, all different terminology, so without having spring football, it puts those types of teams just behind a little bit, but we’ll get it figured out,” Fridrich said.
At Owasso, the defending Class 6AI champion Rams aren’t sure who their starting quarterback will be for the season opener when they host Santa Fe on Aug. 28.
Seth Hammer, a senior move-in from Claremore, and sophomore Austin Havens, a North Carolina transplant, continued to make their claim for first-string duties in the Rams’ 21-7 victory over visiting Westmoore.
Hammer engineered two scoring drives compared to one for Havens. But it was Havens who had the lone TD throw of the evening, a 68-yard catch and run by sophomore Cole Adams that got the Rams on the board.
Hammer did have an interception that ended Owasso’s first drive, but did find Adams late in the first quarter for a 44-yard gain that set up another TD.
“They both had really good sparks with big plays because they found our receivers,” Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said. “If they don’t just force it and let the offense come to them, I think they’ll find they can operate real well. But they both made some rookie mistakes and both had some really good plays. It’s encouraging for them.”
Union 10, Edmond Santa Fe 3
The story: Union had several goal-line stands, including on the final play when a swarm of tacklers stopped Micah Snoddy at the 1-yard line.
“There’s nothing like winning the game on the goal line,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said.
Union safety Jamori Ray had a 55-yard interception return and also deflected away a potential TD pass on a fourth-down play.
Notable: Union’s AJ Green, an Arkansas commit, had 10 rushes for 57 yards. ... Santa Fe’s Talyn Shettron, one of the state’s top juniors, had five catches for 118 yards.
Quotable: “It looks like we haven’t had any spring football, but you just can’t be disappointed for just getting to play football after everything all our kids have gone through and what we’ve been fighting to do,: Fridrich said, “so you can’t really get upset because we just got to play a game — a game a lot of people aren’t going to have a chance to play.
”You could see my smile if I didn’t have a mask on,” he added, “which is a lot of for me because coach Fred doesn’t smile very much. I’m really proud of my kids.”
UNION 10, EDMOND SANTA FE 3 (OT)
Ed. Santa Fe 0 3 0 — 3
Union 3 0 7 — 10
U: FG, Tyler Cowan 38
ESF: FG, Lucas Clifton 21
U: De’Monn Sanders 10 pass from Rovaughn Banks (Cowan kick)
OWASSO 21, WESTMOORE 7
Westmoore 0 7 — 7
Owasso 14 7 — 21
OW: Cole Adams 68 pass from Austin Havens (Hagen Hood kick)
OW: Ronnie Thomas 3 run (Hood kick)
OW: Justice Thompson 20 run (Hood kick)
WM: Xavier Simpkins 76 pass from Zane Chavez (Ashton House kick)
Shawn Hein, Owasso Reporter, contributed to this story.