Just after sunrise Monday, a few minutes into Bixby’s opening fall football practice at Lee Snider Field, assistant coaches wearing masks reminded players to keep their distance from teammates while on the sidelines.
After the practice concluded for the two-time defending Class 6AII state champions, head coach Loren Montgomery instructed his players that when they went inside the training facility to “make sure your face coverings are on. They are required.”
Montgomery added, “We’ve got to be super diligent about that if we want to keep working. Do a good job so we can continue on.”
Welcome to high school football in 2020.
“Craziness,” Bixby athletic director Jay Bittle said. “It’s challenging.”
Monday was the first day fall football practice was allowed for members of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, which oversees athletics for most high schools in the state.
Teams across the state are balancing preparations for the season with maintaining health and safety protocols implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down all OSSAA game competition until softball and volleyball seasons opened Monday. Football scrimmages against other schools can start Aug. 20-21 with regular-season games scheduled the following week.
“We’ve been pretty good, this is our 10th week since we got to come back and start working out,” Montgomery said. “Our players and coaches are taking it seriously, obviously they require reminders, they’re kids, but so do adults.”
Bittle added, “Our football team has been a leader at our school in managing this. We’re using a fogging machine and every conceivable disinfectant, but no system is perfect.”
In some ways, the opening practice Monday had a different feel and in other ways it was business as usual.
“It’s easy for me to stay focused because we all want to play football and we’re all willing to take the precautions to play,” offensive lineman Caleb Townsend said. “It’s just something extra we have to accept and just live with it.”
Quarterback Mason Williams said that while temperatures were taken and masks were worn, "it didn’t feel too much different than past years."
There was a similar feeling at Claremore, which practiced in the afternoon.
"We're always excited to be on the field," Claremore coach Jarrett Hurt said. "We're taking all types of precautions at all times so we can play the game we love."
Area players and coaches are well aware many colleges won’t be playing football this fall, their seasons pushed back to the spring — if they are played at all — and there is a threat that could happen at the high school level as it has occurred in some other states.
“Obviously it’s concerning because it’s our senior season,” Bixby linebacker Nick Wedel said. “We want to play as if there was nothing going on, we’ve got to keep it in the back of our head and as much as we can not worry about it.”
Montgomery said that although preparations for the season are going on as usual, he knows there is the possibility that at any time “the rug could be pulled out from under your feet.”
As the Spartans concluded their first practice, Montgomery reminded his players their scheduled season opener against Union was only 18 days away.
“Every day we’re getting closer,” Montgomery said. “You’ve just got to absolutely prepare and take advantage of every day and block all that other stuff out of your mind.”
Rejoice Christian coach Brent Marley is stressing a similar message to his players. Just as Bixby did, Rejoice started practice at 6:30 a.m. Monday. For the first time, Rejoice had some varsity players use the junior high locker room in order to follow social distancing.
"I told our kids to be where your feet are," Marley said. "Capture the moment. We can only control our attitude and effort. Be grateful that we have each other and we are here today practicing football."
For schools such as perennial 6AI powerhouse Jenks that will start the fall semester with distance learning only, there are some special challenges, such as transportation to the campus.
"Parents are used to dropping off their kids in the morning and picking them up after practice in the evening," said Jenks coach Keith Riggs, who added that Trojans players have traditionally been good at helping out teammates who need transportation "when needed, but this will be more of an everyday thing."
Riggs plans to schedule his practices as if classes were being held as normal on campus. For those who wonder whether it's appropriate for football to be played if classes aren't held in person, Riggs said, "It's a valid question for people to ask, a valid concern, but there is some difference. With football, we're outside instead of being in a classroom and we do a good job of keeping everyone spread out. Our administration has maintained that activities and athletics are an important part for our students."
Riggs said Monday was a busy first day of practice, but it "was a good busy and we're excited to be back" as he joins other area coaches in focusing on the present and not on decisions regarding the season that are out of their control.
"There are so many uncertainties, but we know we'll get to have practice tomorrow (Tuesday)," Riggs said. "It's tough with all the noise (speculation about seasons being postponed), but we're focused on having the best practice that we can have."
A look at images from the first day of high school football practice