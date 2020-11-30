High school football: Owasso's Emaud Triplett, Union's AJ Green share 6AI-2 MVP honors

Owasso linebacker Emaud Triplett and Union running back AJ Green were announced Monday as 6AI-2's co-most valuable players in voting by the district's coaches.
Triplett, an Army commit, had 104 tackles with 10 for losses, six quarterback hurries, three sacks and two turnovers for the district champion Rams. Green, an Arkansas commit, had 170 rushes for 1,325 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Both helped lead their teams to the state semifinals.
Owasso safety Gage Laney and linebacker Brenden Dye are the co-defensive players of the year as they helped the Rams post an 11-1 record. Laney is among the nation's leaders with 11 interceptions and Dye had 90 tackles.
Norman North's Justin Jones is the coach of the year and Mustang's Dominique Dunn is the offensive player of the year. Norman North's Jackson Remualdo is the all-district quarterback.
DISTRICT 6AI-2 HONORS
Co-MVPs: AJ Green, Union, and Emaud Triplett, Owasso
Offensive player of the year: Dominique Dunn, Mustang
Co-Defensive players of the year: Brenden Dye and Gage Laney, Owasso
Special teams player of the year: Cameron Little, Southmoore
Ironmen of the year: Zach Wurtzberger, Southmoore (line); Zander Steele, Edmond North (skill)
Coach of the year: Justin Jones, Norman North
All-District (Owasso and Union only)
Owasso: Hudson Moseby, Dillon Gilbert, Grayson Isaac and Anthony Lawrence, OL; Trey Goins, WR; Dwaylen Reed and Christian Ray, DL; Braxton Bickham, DB
Union: Tsiah Dorn, OL; Shea Dan, WR: Marlee Forsberg, TE; Caleb Caylao and Shane Fields, Owasso
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!