High school football: Owasso's Emaud Triplett signs with Army

OWASSO -- Owasso linebacker Emaud Triplett experienced contrasting emotions before and after signing with Army on Wednesday at Owasso's athletic offices.

"Extremely excited, extremely nervous and extremely ready," Triplett said.

The pandemic has changed the recruiting process as Triplett has not yet been able to visit West Point. He's only been to New YorK state once and that time he was just flying through.

"I wasn't having any second doubts or anything like that, but it’s a big commitment, and I've never been to the school, haven’t seen the school except on a virtual tour," Triplett said. "I'm signing a big commitment without having the seen school so I know I was going out on a limb, but I'm confident in the decision I made."

Triplett was a 2019 Tulsa World All-World defensive player of the year finalist who helped the Rams win the Class 6AI state title. This year, he had 105 tackles and shared District 6AI-2 player of the year honors with Union running back AJ Green, who signed with Arkansas.