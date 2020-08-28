High school football: Owasso notches impressive opening win over Edmond Santa Fe

OWASSO — Any concerns about the defending Class 6AI champions were unfounded after the season opener Friday night.
Top-ranked Owasso scored five touchdowns on its first eight offensive snaps and rolled past 6AI No. 6 Edmond Santa Fe 48-21 for its fourth consecutive Week 0 win.
Owasso scooped up a Wolves fumble on the second play from scrimmage and never looked back.
Sophomore receiver Cole Adams scored on a 29-yard run on the ensuing play for a 7-0 lead just 45 seconds into the game.
After another errant punt snap gave the Rams possession deep in Santa Fe territory, senior receiver Trey Goins scored on a 14-yard run out of the wildcat formation.
Owasso again took over in Wolves territory after a blocked punt by Adams. On the ensuing play, Adams took the handoff, then threw to an open JaRay Austin. The Rams junior juked a defender and scooted in the end zone to complete a 32-yard touchdown play for a 21-0 lead.
Austin led Owasso (1-0) with 83 yards receiving on two catches, both for touchdowns. Adams had 71 receiving yards and accounted for three TDs.
After forcing another three-and-out, senior move-in quarterback Seth Hammer tossed a 51-yard TD strike to a streaking Austin, who had gotten behind the Santa Fe defense.
On the next drive, sophomore move-in Austin Havens hooked up with Adams for a 62-yard TD on his first snap as a Ram for a 35-7 lead with 1:21 still left in the first quarter.
Owasso coach Bill Blankenship was undecided about his starting quarterback going into the game. Havens completed 8-of-12 passes for 128 yards and Hammer finished 3-of-5 for 74 yards.
Senior Hagen Hood converted on all six of his extra-point kick attempts and both field goal tries, including a 27-yarder in the second quarter that extended the Owasso lead to 38-7.
Hood also was successful from 21 yards in the fourth quarter.
The Rams defense held Edmond Santa Fe to 184 total yards and forced two turnovers. The second one came when senior free safety Gage Laney stepped in front of a Scott Pfieffer pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown with 6:54 left in the second quarter.
Ethan Hyche got Santa Fe (0-1) on the board with a 1-yard TD plunge late in the first quarter. Angelo Rankin scored on a 32-yard scamper late in the third quarter and Tayln Shettron rounded out the scoring with a 22-yard grab from Pfieffer in the fourth.
Shettron, the Wolves’ highly touted junior receiver, finished with three catches for 34 yards.