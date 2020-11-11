High school football: Owasso advances to 6AI quarterfinals with COVID forfeit win

Owasso's scheduled Class 6AI football playoff opener against Edmond Memorial on Friday night is canceled due to Edmond Memorial's COVID issues.
As a result, the top-ranked Rams (11-0) receive a forfeit win and advance to the quarterfinals against the Mustang-Yukon winner on Nov. 20 at Owasso Stadium.
The forfeit avoids what would have been the first 10-0 vs. 0-10 matchup in 6A playoff history.
High school football: Class 6AI top 10 rankings for Week 11
Week 11 high school football
1. Owasso Rams (10-0)
2. Jenks Trojans (7-1)
3. Union (4-4)
4. Edmond Santa Fe Wolves (7-2)
5. Broken Arrow Tigers (6-3)
6. Yukon Millers (6-4)
7. Norman North Timberwolves (5-3)
8. Westmoore Jaguars (5-4)
9. Putnam City Pirates (4-4)
10. Moore Lions (3-7)
Week 11 rankings and previous weeks
