High school football: Owasso advances to 6AI quarterfinals with COVID forfeit win

Owasso's Cole Adams runs away from Mustang' Wesley Haddox during their football game Oct. 23 at Mustang. MIKE SIMONS, TULSA WORLD

 MIKE SIMONS

Owasso's scheduled Class 6AI football playoff opener against Edmond Memorial on Friday night is canceled due to Edmond Memorial's COVID issues.

As a result, the top-ranked Rams (11-0) receive a forfeit win and advance to the quarterfinals against the Mustang-Yukon winner on Nov. 20 at Owasso Stadium.

The forfeit avoids what would have been the first 10-0 vs. 0-10 matchup in 6A playoff history.

