High school football: OSSAA's open playoffs provide second chances

Oologah (4A-3)

It’s been an interesting first year as head coach at Oologah (2-4) for Darrin Wegner from a scheduling standpoint. Friday’s home game against Cleveland will be only the second time since the opener that the Mustangs have had a full week to prepare for a game. Friday will also start a span of three games in eight days as the Mustangs will visit Skiatook for a makeup game Monday. This follows a stretch of three games in nine days. Before last week’s shutout loss at Wagoner, the offense showed potential as Blake Salt had passed for 528 yards and seven TDs in a three-game span.

Central (3A-4)

Coach Kip Shaw’s Braves are officially 1-6, but their season really started over when quarterback KT Owens rejoined the team in Week 6. Owens, who also plays in the secondary, gave the team a spark with more than 700 passing yards in the first two games — a 54-0 win over Mannford and a very competitive 56-34 loss to second-ranked Verdigris. Last year, Central was one of the best teams to miss the playoffs at 6-4. Without the playoff format change, Owens’ arrival would have been too late for a playoff run, but now it’s right on time for the Braves’ first postseason opportunity since 2011.

Inola or Berryhill (3A-4)