High school football: OSSAA to consider three-year contract to play title games at University of Central Oklahoma

JENKS vs. OWASSO

Owasso's Haydon Grant hoists the gold ball trophy after defeating Jenks in the 6AI championship football game at Wantland Stadium at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

The state championship games for 11-man football classifications may be headed back to the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's board of directors will consider a three-year contract in its 9 a.m. Wednesday meeting to play the games in UCO's Wantland Stadium.

The first series of games were played in Edmond last December with Owasso (6A Division I), Bixby (6A Division II), Poteau (4A), Lincoln Christian (3A) and Metro Christian (2A) among the teams winning titles.

UCO agreed to host when the OSSAA sought to centralize the games on the encouragement of the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association.

But controversy erupted among Tulsa-area fans who thought the 6A Division I final should be played at a venue closer to the competing schools. Owasso defeated Jenks 14-6 in the championship game.

A bill by State Sen J.J. Dossett (D-Sperry) that would have compelled the OSSAA to consider alternate sites when appropriate passed committee but Dossett withdrew the bill when the coronavirus struck.

As with last year, the games would be spread over the first two weekends of December (Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12). UCO estimated the games drew a combined 36,500 spectators last year.

