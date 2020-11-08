 Skip to main content
High school football: OSSAA announces first-round pairings

Owasso vs. Putnam City (copy)

Owasso's Hakelan Carney (17) and his teammates will host Edmond Memorial in a first-round game Friday. MIKE SIMONS, TULSA WORLD

 Mike Simons

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced first-round football playoff pairings Sunday.

Pairings and byes are listed below. Class C will be added soon.

FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS

All games Friday unless noted; OSSAA sets starting times at 7:30 p.m., but many schools will agree to move them to 7 p.m.

Class 6AI

Edmond North (1-6) at Edmond Santa Fe (7-2)

Westmoore (5-4) at Southmoore (3-7)

Enid (3-6) at Union (4-4)

Putnam City (4-5) at Broken Arrow (6-3)

Edmond Memorial (0-10) at Owasso (10-0)

Mustang (4-6) at Yukon (6-4)

Moore (3-7) at Jenks (7-1)

Norman (2-6) at Norman North (5-3)

Class 6AII

Stillwater (8-0), bye

Edmond Deer Creek (4-5) at Sand Springs (6-4)

Choctaw (7-3), bye

Bartlesville (3-7) at Putnam North (7-2)

Bixby (8-0), bye

Ponca City (3-5) at Del City (3-5)

Midwest City (5-2) at Muskogee (0-6)

Lawton (4-4) at B.T. Washington (6-3)

Class 5A

El Reno (7-2), bye

Noble (3-6) at Piedmont (4-3)

Rogers (1-9) at Pryor (7-2)

Glenpool (3-6) at McAlester (8-2), Thursday

Coweta (9-1), bye

East Central (4-5) at Claremore (5-4)

OKC McGuinness (7-2) bye

Lawton Eisenhower (2-5) at Duncan (4-3)

MWC Carl Albert (7-1), bye

Woodward (2-7) at Ardmore (3-3)

Bishop Kelley (8-1), bye

Edison (3-6) at Tahlequah (5-4)

Durant (2-7) at Collinsville (10-0)

Sapulpa (5-4) at Shawnee (4-5)

Lawton MacArthur (6-2), bye

Guthrie (5-2), bye

Class 4A

Weatherford (8-0), bye

Bethany (5-5) at Cushing (6-3)

Miami (0-9) at Hilldale (9-1)

Muldrow (1-7) at Grove (6-3)

Wagoner (10-0), bye

Oologah (3-5) at Sallisaw (4-4)

Checotah (2-6) at Tuttle (9-1)

OKC Marshall (4-5) at Newcastle (2-6)

Elgin (0-7) at Blanchard (7-2)

Tecumseh (4-5) at Cache (4-5)

McLain (1-8) at Bristow (6-3)

Broken Bow (5-3), bye

Poteau (8-2), bye

Skiatook (5-3) at Fort Gibson (6-4)

Harrah (2-4) at Clinton (5-3)

Elk City (3-4) at Ada (4-4)

Class 3A

Little Axe (0-9) at OKC Heritage Hall (8-1)

McLoud (5-4) at Plainview (4-6)

Webster (0-7) at Verdigris (8-1)

Berryhill (2-4) at Seminole (5-3)

Lincoln Christian (9-0), bye

Locust Grove (2-7) at Central (3-6)

Bridge Creek (2-6) at Sulphur (7-3)

Kingfisher (6-3), bye

Kingston (10-0), bye

Pauls Valley (5-5) at Perkins-Tryon (5-4)

Stigler (9-1), bye

Westville (3-7) at Vinita (6-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

Holland Hall (8-0) bye

Inola (4-5) at Checotah (4-5)

Dickson (1-9) at Anadarko (6-3)

OKC Mt. St. Mary (4-3) at Lone Grove (7-3)

Class 2A

Oklahoma Christian (8-0), bye

Hennessey (3-5) at Kellyville (6-3)

Marietta (1-6) at Community Christian (8-2), Thursday

Holdenville (2-4) at Davis (6-3)

Pocola (1-7) at Eufaula (7-2)

Antlers (6-4) at Roland (5-3)

Henryetta (1-9) at Sperry (6-3)

Victory Christian (4-5) at Salina (4-6)

Marlow (9-0), bye

Comanche (3-6) at Bethel (5-3)

Alva (2-8) at Chandler (7-3)

Meeker (4-4) at Perry (5-3)

Metro Christian (7-2), bye

Okmulgee (3-4) at Rejoice Christian (3-6)

Vian (8-1), bye

Panama (3-5) at Atoka (6-2)

Cascia Hall (8-1), bye

Keys (3-7) at Hugo (4-5)

Dewey (3-7) at Beggs (6-2)

Morris (3-3) at Claremore Sequoyah (7-2)

OKC Millwood (6-0), bye

Prague (5-3) at Blackwell (5-4)

Frederick (7-2), bye

Coalgate (2-6) at Christian Heritage (6-4)

Adair (9-1), bye

Kansas (4-4) at Kiefer (4-6)

Heavener (2-8) at Idabel (6-2), Saturday

Valliant (3-4) at Spiro (6-1)

Washington (8-1), bye

Purcell (4-5) at Lindsay (5-5), Saturday

Crossings Christian (1-7) at Luther (5-4)

Chisholm (3-6) at Jones (7-2)

Class A

Thomas-Fay-Custer (8-1), bye

Burns Flat (5-5) at Cordell (3-4)

Stratford (2-6) at Tonkawa (7-2)

Watonga (2-6) at Dibble (5-4)

Pawnee (7-1), bye

Caney Valley (5-5) at Quapaw (4-2)

Stroud (1-7) at Colcord (8-1)

Canadian (2-7) at Konawa (7-2)

Ringling (7-0), bye

Healdton (3-4) at Oklahoma Bible (6-4)

Sayre (4-6) at Hobart (5-3)

Texhoma (8-2), bye

Wewoka (9-0), bye

Mounds (2-6) at Central Sallisaw (5-5)

Oklahoma Union (6-1), bye

Wyandotte (4-4) at Morrison (7-2)

Pawhuska (10-0), bye

Afton (3-6) at Hominy (5-5)

Okemah (7-2), bye

Savanna (2-6) at Warner (6-4)

Merritt (2-8) at Minco (6-2)

Mangum (3-4) at Mooreland (4-5)

Hinton (1-7) at Wayne (5-2)

Rush Springs (4-6) at Crescent (7-2)

Gore (7-0), bye

Porter (2-6) at Allen (5-5)

Fairland (1-6) at Woodland (9-1)

Chelsea (3-5) at Commerce (4-4)

Wynnewood (0-7) at Cashion (9-0)

Okla. Christian Academy (1-9) at Elmore City (4-2), Saturday

Hooker (7-3), bye

Fairview (3-7) at Boone-Apache (5-3)

Class B

Laverne (7-1), bye

Seiling (3-7) at Pond Creek-Hunter (3-5)

Waurika (5-3), bye

Central Marlow (3-7) at Southwest Covenant (2-4)

Summit Christian (6-0), bye

Cave Springs (0-9) at Webbers Falls (6-4)

Davenport (8-1), bye

Foyil (0-8) at Garber (6-2)

Velma-Alma (8-1), bye

Strother (5-3) at Snyder (6-3)

Ringwood (5-5), bye

Waukomis (1-8) at Turpin (6-4)

Pioneer-PV (7-3), bye

Yale (3-7) at Drumright (4-6)

Quinton (7-3), bye

Porum (2-8) at Arkoma (5-2)

Dewar (10-0), bye

Weleetka (6-4) at Watts (4-2)

Covington-Douglas (8-2), bye

Olive (1-9) at Depew (6-4)

Cherokee (8-1), bye

Kremlin-Hillsdale (3-7)at Balko/Forgan (5-5)

Caddo (7-2), bye

Tipton (3-5), bye

Regent Prep (8-1), bye

Prue (1-7) at Barnsdall (7-3)

Keota (4-4), bye

Wetumka (4-5), bye

Empire (9-1), bye

Cyril (2-8) at Alex (5-4)

Shattuck (8-1), bye

Canton (3-7) at Okeene (3-6)

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Tags

