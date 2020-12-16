High school football: North Texas signs Pawhuska QB Bryce Drummond

Pawhuska quarterback Bryce Drummond signed with North Texas on Wednesday.
In 2020, Drummond completed 257-of-356 passes for 4,011 yards and touchdowns, and also rushed for 18 TDs to lead the Huskies to a 12-1 record and Class A semifinals.
During his senior year, Drummond received coaching from Mason Fine, who is North Texas’ career passing leader. Fine and Drummond shared the same high school head coach, Matt Hennesy.
Drummond also had offers from Tulsa and Texas Tech.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!