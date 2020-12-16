 Skip to main content
High school football: North Texas signs Pawhuska QB Bryce Drummond

High school football: North Texas signs Pawhuska QB Bryce Drummond

Cashion at Pawhuska (copy)

Pawhuska’s Bryce Drummond passed for more than 4,000 yards and accounted for 77 TDs in 2020.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Pawhuska quarterback Bryce Drummond signed with North Texas on Wednesday.

In 2020, Drummond completed 257-of-356 passes for 4,011 yards and touchdowns, and also rushed for 18 TDs to lead the Huskies to a 12-1 record and Class A semifinals.

During his senior year, Drummond received coaching from Mason Fine, who is North Texas’ career passing leader. Fine and Drummond shared the same high school head coach, Matt Hennesy.

Drummond also had offers from Tulsa and Texas Tech.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

