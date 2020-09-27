High school football: Noah Smallwood keeps Claremore rolling through adversity

Two weeks ago, it appeared that Claremore's chances for a winning season became shaky when running back DeShawn Kinnard moved to Owasso after rushing for 276 yards and three touchdowns in an eight-point win over Oologah.
The Zebras, however, responded with two wins in a row after Kinnard's departure and are 3-1. If the Tulsa World's Class 5A rankings were extended, the Zebras would be at No. 11 after a 49-28 victory over Glenpool in a district opener last Friday.
"Our kids have battled through all kinds of adversity this year," Claremore coach Jarrett Hurt said. "We have high-character kids and I'm proud of them."
Junior quarterback/defensive back Noah Smallwood has been a big factor for the Zebras, especially since Kinnard left, as he has accounted for 537 yards and 10 touchdowns in the past two games. On defense, Smallwood has come up with four takeaways, including three interceptions to raise his season total to six.
"Noah is an outstanding competitor," Hurt said. "He's been the spark plug, a catalyst for us. He has a fire that runs deep inside like no other. He is a great leader. When the lights come on, he loves to play. Noah has really put us on his back."
Smallwood had 31 rushes for 218 yards against Glenpool. He also completed 7-of-12 passes for 106 yards.
"The last two games, we've tweaked our offense for more quarterback runs," Hurt said.
Hurt also praised running back Demetrice Coronado, who had 24 rushes for 110 yards.
Claremore's defense has produced 16 takeaways during the three-game winning streak, including six each in the past two weeks.
For two years, Claremore defenders who come up with a takeaway get their photo taken wearing a turnover chain, a reward started by defensive coordinator Kevin Smith. The photo winds up in the next week's highlights video produced by assistant Jon Eddy.
"We show that video before the next game to help our players visualize themselves making big plays," Hurt said.
And they have made plenty of those during the winning streak that the Zebras look to extend to four when they visit Memorial (1-3) on Friday. Claremore hopes it will have Smallwood in its lineup. He suffered a leg injury late in the Glenpool game and is scheduled to have a MRI on Monday.
Sandites climb
Sand Springs moves up one slot to No. 8 in the 6AII rankings after a 35-10 win at Ponca City on Friday. Sandites quarterback Ty Pennington accounted for 300 yards and three TDs. Keaton Campbell had two TD receptions. With the Sandites leading 14-7 late in the third quarter, Jamon Sisco scored on a 93-yard kickoff return.
Pioneers romp
Class 6AII No. 2 Stillwater defeated Edmond Deer Creek 62-16 on Friday as Caleb Allen passed for 302 yards and five touchdowns. Qwontrel Walker rushed for 232 yards and three TDs.
“It was great to play again for sure,” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said after his team had a Week 3 showdown against Bixby canceled. “We’ve always talked about the idea of playing hard, preparing well, not taking the game for granted - that you never know when you‘ll play your last game. That is more a reality now than ever.”
Notable
Fort Gibson (4-0) joins the 4A rankings for the first time this season at No. 9 after a 44-7 win over Muldrow on Friday. Deven Woodworth had 19 carries for 147 yards and two TDs. On defense, he had nine tackles, two quarterback hurries and a sack...
Nate Ratcliff passed for four TDs, including three to Garrett Long, in 2A No. 6 Adair's 50-6 win over Dewey on Friday....
Roland's Jaxon Fouts passed and ran for two TDs each in a 41-0 victory over Pocola...
Class 2A No. 10 Kellyville's game Friday at Oklahoma City Millwood has been canceled. Kellyville has scored at least 60 points in each game during a 4-0 start. In another COVID-related scheduling change, 6AI No. 9 Edmond Santa Fe will play Edmond Memorial on Monday night -- a game that was rescheduled from last Friday.
Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this column.
