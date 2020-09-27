High school football: Noah Smallwood keeps Claremore rolling through adversity

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two weeks ago, it appeared that Claremore's chances for a winning season became shaky when running back DeShawn Kinnard moved to Owasso after rushing for 276 yards and three touchdowns in an eight-point win over Oologah.

The Zebras, however, responded with two wins in a row after Kinnard's departure and are 3-1. If the Tulsa World's Class 5A rankings were extended, the Zebras would be at No. 11 after a 49-28 victory over Glenpool in a district opener last Friday.

"Our kids have battled through all kinds of adversity this year," Claremore coach Jarrett Hurt said. "We have high-character kids and I'm proud of them."

Junior quarterback/defensive back Noah Smallwood has been a big factor for the Zebras, especially since Kinnard left, as he has accounted for 537 yards and 10 touchdowns in the past two games. On defense, Smallwood has come up with four takeaways, including three interceptions to raise his season total to six.

"Noah is an outstanding competitor," Hurt said. "He's been the spark plug, a catalyst for us. He has a fire that runs deep inside like no other. He is a great leader. When the lights come on, he loves to play. Noah has really put us on his back."

Smallwood had 31 rushes for 218 yards against Glenpool. He also completed 7-of-12 passes for 106 yards.