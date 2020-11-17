High school football: Muskogee, head coach Rafe Watkins part ways

Muskogee Public Schools announced Tuesday that head football coach Rafe Watkins has agreed with the district to resign from his position to pursue other interests.

Wakins guided the program to a 35-36 mark over seven seasons, including a 9-2 mark in 2016 when the Roughers advanced to the 6A Division II semifinals.

“I have appreciated the opportunity at Muskogee,” Watkins said in a news release from the district.

“I had visions of winning a state title here and although we didn’t get where I wanted in that regard, it has been a good seven years. It is a good time for this mutual separation and for a new start. For me to do something new and for Muskogee to bring in a new coach to open a new stadium.”

Muskogee is “thankful to Rafe for his hard work and dedication to Rougher football,” superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said in the news release.

“We (have) we mutually agreed that a fresh start for our football program would be best. I wish Rafe the best of luck in the next season of life for him and his wife, Karen. They are terrific people and I truly do appreciate the work that they have done in our community and our school system,” Mendendall said.