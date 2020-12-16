High school football: Muskogee DB Ty Williams signs with OSU

Muskogee defensive back Ty Williams admits it was frustrating to miss most of his senior football season because of a hamstring injury.
But signing with Oklahoma State University represents a “new beginning,” he said. “I’m healthy again and I’ve always had a dream of going to college. All I can says is, `Go Pokes.’”
Williams signed Wednesday morning at the high school and plans to enroll at OSU in January.
The versatile 6-foot-1, 190-pounder accounted for 5,299 and 41 touchdowns as a dual-threat quarterback over his first two seasons, but recruiters valued him even more as a free safety.
He intercepted five passes as a sophomore, even though the Roughers used him on less than 10 defensive snaps, and nine more as a junior when he started playing both ways regularly.
“It was frustrating not to have him around this year,” said Roughers defensive coordinator Travis Hill, who rejoined the staff from Broken Arrow this past season and became acting head coach when former Roughers coach Rafe Watkins left the program after seven seasons.
“Getting to watch (Williams) on film, I was very excited and optimistic about the opportunity to use him on offense this year. He had nine picks as a junior. He made some tremendous plays,” Hill said.
But Williams injured the hamstring during summer action and played in only two games in 2020 for the Roughers (0-7), who were hampered by injuries and COVID-19 issues throughout the season.
Williams said he tore the hamstring against Coweta on Sept. 18 but underwent physical therapy and “focused on recovery” so he could play in the final regular-season game at Midwest City.
He played a limited role as a receiver against the Bombers and caught one pass, but was not allowed to play defense by the coaching staff "because they didn't want me to get hurt again."
“It was my last year and I wanted to finish with my guys,” he said. “I think it was worth it and God blessed me enough to come out injury free.”
