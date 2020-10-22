High school football: Muskogee cancels home games against Bixby, Putnam West

Top-ranked Class 6AII Bixby's scheduled football game Friday at Muskogee has been canceled due to a positive COVID case within Muskogee's team.

It's the third time this season that a Bixby game has been canceled due to its opponent's COVID issues. Bixby is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in District 6AII-2.

Muskogee (0-6, 0-3) also announced Thursday it had canceled a home makeup game against Putnam West on Tuesday.

“This is an overly cautious step that we are taking as a district to cancel these games and to pause varsity football activities at this time. We have a positive case within the team and several student-athletes who are quarantined as well,” Muskogee superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said in a media release. “This is an unprecedented time for not only our school district but also our country, and as we navigate through this global pandemic, the health and safety of our students must be the priority.”

According to the release, the district will reassess the situation early next week to determine if the game October 30 at Booker T. Washington will be played.

The Muskogee Athletics Hall of Fame banquet will be held as scheduled Friday to honor the seven inductees of the Class of 2020.

