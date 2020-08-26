Morris joins a growing list of schools that will have to juggle its football schedule or cancel games because of the coronavirus.
As the result of an Eagles player testing positive for the virus, the football team and coaches are under quarantine until Sept. 8.
The Okmulgee County program cancelled its final preseason scrimmage set for Friday and its first two games of the regular season, at home to Okemah on Sept. 4 and at home to Hartshorne on Sept. 11.
“I regret to inform you that a member of our varsity football team has tested positive for COVID,” Morris superintendent Dr. Chris Karch wrote to patrons in a letter posted on the district’s website.
“The last exposure to our team and coaches was Monday, August 24th. After visiting with the Okmulgee County Health Department, all members of the varsity football team and coaching staff will have to undergo quarantine until September 8th,” Karch wrote.
“Our football student athletes will have to do distance learning during this time. … Scrimmages scheduled for this Friday night have been cancelled as well as games scheduled on September 4th and 11th.”
If the Eagles are able to return after quarantine, their next scheduled contest would be Sept. 18 at Webster, but the Warriors are struggling to field a team and had a game with Cleveland cancelled this week.
After Webster, Morris is scheduled to open District 2A-7 play at Victory Christian on Sept. 25.
Eagles head coach Robert Daniels could not be reached for comment late Wednesday.