High school football: Metro Christian, Washington surprise experts to reach 2A title game

"We definitely did surprise some people, this was supposed to be a rebuilding year," Washington coach Brad Beller said. "We have either started or rotated in eight freshmen or sophomores who have helped us get to where we're at. Everyone knew we had a real good freshman and junior class, but the sophomores and seniors were slighted. They have played outstanding."

Metro's road to a state title last year included a 55-13 win over Washington in the quarterfinals.

"Stopping their running game was a huge thing," Patriots lineman Bryson Wolfe said. "We really locked in on their running back last year. This year they have more key players we need to hone in on. Their run game is still really powerful but they have a passing game as well. Our focus has to be more broad this year, but it's still going to be just as intense."

Washington's Chase Allison has rushed for 1,524 yards and 20 TDs, but the Warriors also have three receivers with at least 22 catches and five TDs each.

Metro also has a varied attack as quarterbacks Colton Cook and Kirk Francis have combined to pass for 3,319 yards and 38 TDs, including a combined 20 of those to Penland and Junior Simpson, who each have more than 50 catches. Korir has rushed for 1,070 yards with 16 TDs overall.