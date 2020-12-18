High school football: Metro Christian, Washington surprise experts to reach 2A title game

Although Metro Christian was the defending state champion and Washington has been in the playoffs annually since 1991, during the preseason few experts projected either team to reach or even seriously contend for this year's Class 2A title game.
On Saturday, however, top-ranked Metro (11-2) and No. 3 Washington (12-1) will meet for the gold ball at 1 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma's Wantland Stadium in Edmond.
Both teams used the early snubs as motivation.
"We all remember the day we were in the IPF (Metro's Indoor Practice Facility) and got the magazine that said we weren’t even in the top 10," Metro receiver/defensive back Malachi Penland said. "And that really put a chip on our shoulder that we’ve got to go out there and prove people wrong."
When the regular season ended, Metro was still only ranked eighth by the state's AP voters although it had been No. 1 in the World's rankings since mid-October.
"Even though we won state last year, people didn’t think we would be able to come back here and that made us work even harder to get back on top," Metro standout linebacker Cade Gibson said.
Patriots running back/cornerback Levi Korir added, "It made us work 10 times harder to make us prove we’re the top team in 2A."
Washington moved up to a tie for fourth in the final AP rankings.
"We definitely did surprise some people, this was supposed to be a rebuilding year," Washington coach Brad Beller said. "We have either started or rotated in eight freshmen or sophomores who have helped us get to where we're at. Everyone knew we had a real good freshman and junior class, but the sophomores and seniors were slighted. They have played outstanding."
Metro's road to a state title last year included a 55-13 win over Washington in the quarterfinals.
"Stopping their running game was a huge thing," Patriots lineman Bryson Wolfe said. "We really locked in on their running back last year. This year they have more key players we need to hone in on. Their run game is still really powerful but they have a passing game as well. Our focus has to be more broad this year, but it's still going to be just as intense."
Washington's Chase Allison has rushed for 1,524 yards and 20 TDs, but the Warriors also have three receivers with at least 22 catches and five TDs each.
Metro also has a varied attack as quarterbacks Colton Cook and Kirk Francis have combined to pass for 3,319 yards and 38 TDs, including a combined 20 of those to Penland and Junior Simpson, who each have more than 50 catches. Korir has rushed for 1,070 yards with 16 TDs overall.
Washington looks to use a similar formula for victory as last week in a 38-22 semifinal win over Beggs as the Warriors shut down Oklahoma State running back commit CJ Brown and had a strong pass rush.
"Our defensive line is an amazing group, they bring physicality and energy," Beller said.
"You can tell Metro's kids understand and believe in their system, and trust their coaches. They are so fundamentally good, and they're aggressive with their multiple schemes offensively and defensively."
The Patriots believe their experience from last year's state final will benefit them Saturday.
"We’re not going to get there shocked and starry eyed and not know what to do," Korir said. "We’re there to take care of business, we know what it takes to get another gold ball."
Wolfe added, "It's really important that we know what kind of work we need to put in to have another gold ball lifted up. To have that experience so recently and for it be really fresh in our minds, we remember exactly what we had to do last year and finish the job."
Washington's current seniors experienced the Warriors' last state final appearance, a 42-7 loss to Oklahoma City Millwood in 2017.
"They were on the team, but they weren't contributors," Beller said. "But anytime you can see the process of that championship week, and feel that excitement, you can learn from that."
Metro has won 10 in a row after a 1-2 start that included losses to Paris, which reached the Texas 4A quarterfinals, and 3A champion Holland Hall. Penland said a 14-6 win in Week 6 at Beggs was "a pivotal point."
"That’s when we all realized we can actually be something great this year," Gibson said.
Wolfe added, "And beating Vian (in the third round) and controlling the first half so well, playing like that showed us we can beat any team in the state."
Gibson wants to leave Wantland Stadium in a similar manner as he did last year after the state final.
"Probably the best part about winning it again would be that nobody thought we would be here," Gibson said." Winning a gold ball again would be awesome, that was one of the greatest feelings I've ever had and would love to have that again."
