High school football: Metro Christian RB Levi Korir enjoys breakout season on offense

It's a rarity for a high school football team to win a state title without a running back who has rushed for 500 yards.
Metro Christian, however, achieved that last year as quarterback Asher Link was its leading rusher with 1,350 yards while passing for 4,044.
This year, the top-ranked Patriots (11-2) have a running back who is enjoying a big season. Levi Korir has 118 rushes for 1,070 yards and 12 touchdowns going into the Class 2A state final Saturday against No. 3 Washington, Okla. Last year, he split time at running back and had 433 rushing yards with five TDs.
"It's been fun, my first year starting at running back, to run the ball and get some touchdowns," Korir said.
Korir has big-play ability as he demonstrated last week in a 55-28 semifinal win over Oklahoma Christian School. On the first play of the second half, Korir scored on a 68-yard run to end comeback hopes for OCS.
"I love having him behind me, hitting the gaps I create," Metro center Bryson Wolfe said.
Korir entered the year as a proven standout as a shutdown cornerback. McCoy isn't surprised at his breakout season on offense.
"Levi has really showed up this year," McCoy said. "Last year he had that dynamic capability, that breakaway, but this year offensively he’s run with speed we didn’t know he had and amazing power. He has just been incredible. He's our third 1,000-yard rusher in a row with Asher last year and Ryan Johnson with 2,000 the year before --that’s unusual because we don’t have a lot of 1,000 yard rushers at Metro Christian. Levi has hit that mark so that says a lot.
"We thought Levi had that ability, but as the season started and progressed what we discovered as far as speed and athleticism is that Levi is probably tops on our team. We have a lot of tremendous athletes, but Levi is probably the tops on the team. We had to come up with ways to get the ball in his hands, running the ball creatively and in the passing game, too -- he has helped in both of those aspects. He takes the lion's share of the reps on offense and plays every snap on defense. His stamina and endurance have been outstanding. He's a lockdown corner and irreplaceable on defense, and for him to do it on both sides of the ball has been outstanding."
Korir and his defensive teammates will go against another stellar running back in the title game. Washington's Chase Allison has 223 rushes for 1,517 yards and 20 TDs.
"Chase is our hammer," Washington coach Brad Beller said. "He's been our most consistent factor on offense the entire year and we've put our offense on his back along with the offensive line."
McCoy is impressed by 12-1 Washington's ground game.
"Their running back is outstanding, he breaks tackles, is really fast and that offensive line they are running behind is unbelievable," McCoy said.
When Metro began its preparations Monday for the state title game, after starting in the Indoor Practice Facility, the Patriots spent the last part of practice on a field covered with snow -- a rare experience for the football team.
"That was pretty fun to come out and play in the snow," Metro receiver Malachi Penland said.
