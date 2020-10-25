High school football: Metro Christian climbs to No. 1 in 2A rankings

Class 6AI
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Owasso (1);8-0
2. Jenks (2);5-1
3. Union (4);3-4
4. Edmond Santa Fe (5);5-2
5. Broken Arrow (3);4-3
6. Yukon (6);4-4
7. Norman North (7);4-3
8. Westmoore (9);5-2
9. Mustang (8);4-4
10. Southmoore (--);3-5
Class 6AII
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Bixby (1);6-0
2. Stillwater (2);6-0
3. Midwest City (3);6-1
4. Choctaw (4);5-3
5. B.T. Washington (5);6-2
6. Putnam North (6);6-1
7. Del City (7);1-5
8. Lawton (8);4-2
9. Sand Springs (9);4-4
10. Ponca City (10);3-4
Class 5A
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Bishop Kelley (1);7-0
2. MWC Carl Albert (2);5-1
3. Collinsville (3);8-0
4. OKC McGuinness (4);5-2
5. Coweta (5);7-1
6. McAlester (6);6-2
7. Pryor (--);6-1
8. Sapulpa (8);5-3
9. Guthrie (9);5-0
10. El Reno (10);5-2
Class 4A
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Wagoner (1);8-0
2. Weatherford (2);6-0
3. Tuttle (3);8-0
4. Poteau (4);6-2
5. Blanchard (6);6-2
6. Hilldale (9);7-1
7. Clinton (8);4-2
8. Skiatook (5);4-2
9. Broken Bow (--);4-3
10. Fort Gibson (7);6-2
Class 3A
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Lincoln Christian (1);7-0
2. Verdigris (2);7-0
3. Holland Hall (3);6-0
4. OKC Heritage Hall (4);6-1
5. Stigler (5);8-0
6. Kingston (6);8-0
7. Kingfisher (9);5-2
8. Lone Grove (10);6-2
9. Anadarko (7);5-2
10. Sulphur (8);5-3
Class 2A
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Metro Christian (3);5-2
2. Cascia Hall (4);7-1
3. Vian (6);7-1
4. OKC Millwood (9);5-1
5. Adair (5);7-1
6. Jones (1);6-2
7. Washington (2);7-1
8. Beggs (7);4-2
9. Marlow (8);7-0
10. Frederick (--);7-0
Class A
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Pawhuska (1);8-0
2. Cashion (2);7-0
3. Thomas (3);6-1
4. Ringling (4);6-0
5. Pawnee (5);5-1
6. Gore (6);6-0
7. Tonkawa (7);6-1
8. Wewoka (8);7-0
9. Minco (9);4-2
10. Woodland (--);7-1
Class B
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Shattuck (1);7-0
2. Dewar (2);8-0
3. Davenport (3);7-0
4. Cherokee (4);6-1
5. Laverne (5);5-1
6. Regent Prep (6);6-1
7. Summit Christian (8);6-0
8. Covington-Douglas (9);7-1
9. Velma-Alma (10);7-1
10. Barnsdall (--);6-2
Class C
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Timberlake (1);8-0
2. Mt. View-Gotebo (2);7-0
3. Midway (3);7-0
4. Buffalo (4);7-1
5. Waynoka (5);8-0
6. Sasakwa (6);6-1
7. Medford (7);6-2
8. Tyrone (8);5-2
9. Maysville (9);6-1
10. Fox (10);5-3
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
