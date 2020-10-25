 Skip to main content
High school football: Metro Christian climbs to No. 1 in 2A rankings
Tulsa World rankings

Victory Christian vs Metro Christian (copy)

Metro Christian's Tagg Campbell heads towards the end zone for a touchdown during the Week 7 game against Victory Christian. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World

 Brett Rojo

Class 6AI

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Owasso (1);8-0

2. Jenks (2);5-1

3. Union (4);3-4

4. Edmond Santa Fe (5);5-2

5. Broken Arrow (3);4-3

6. Yukon (6);4-4

7. Norman North (7);4-3

8. Westmoore (9);5-2

9. Mustang (8);4-4

10. Southmoore (--);3-5

Class 6AII

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Bixby (1);6-0

2. Stillwater (2);6-0

3. Midwest City (3);6-1

4. Choctaw (4);5-3

5. B.T. Washington (5);6-2

6. Putnam North (6);6-1

7. Del City (7);1-5

8. Lawton (8);4-2

9. Sand Springs (9);4-4

10. Ponca City (10);3-4

Class 5A

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Bishop Kelley (1);7-0

2. MWC Carl Albert (2);5-1

3. Collinsville (3);8-0

4. OKC McGuinness (4);5-2

5. Coweta (5);7-1

6. McAlester (6);6-2

7. Pryor (--);6-1

8. Sapulpa (8);5-3

9. Guthrie (9);5-0

10. El Reno (10);5-2

Class 4A

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Wagoner (1);8-0

2. Weatherford (2);6-0

3. Tuttle (3);8-0

4. Poteau (4);6-2

5. Blanchard (6);6-2

6. Hilldale (9);7-1

7. Clinton (8);4-2

8. Skiatook (5);4-2

9. Broken Bow (--);4-3

10. Fort Gibson (7);6-2

Class 3A

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Lincoln Christian (1);7-0

2. Verdigris (2);7-0

3. Holland Hall (3);6-0

4. OKC Heritage Hall (4);6-1

5. Stigler (5);8-0

6. Kingston (6);8-0

7. Kingfisher (9);5-2

8. Lone Grove (10);6-2

9. Anadarko (7);5-2

10. Sulphur (8);5-3

Class 2A

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Metro Christian (3);5-2

2. Cascia Hall (4);7-1

3. Vian (6);7-1

4. OKC Millwood (9);5-1

5. Adair (5);7-1

6. Jones (1);6-2

7. Washington (2);7-1

8. Beggs (7);4-2

9. Marlow (8);7-0

10. Frederick (--);7-0

Class A

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Pawhuska (1);8-0

2. Cashion (2);7-0

3. Thomas (3);6-1

4. Ringling (4);6-0

5. Pawnee (5);5-1

6. Gore (6);6-0

7. Tonkawa (7);6-1

8. Wewoka (8);7-0

9. Minco (9);4-2

10. Woodland (--);7-1

Class B

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Shattuck (1);7-0

2. Dewar (2);8-0

3. Davenport (3);7-0

4. Cherokee (4);6-1

5. Laverne (5);5-1

6. Regent Prep (6);6-1

7. Summit Christian (8);6-0

8. Covington-Douglas (9);7-1

9. Velma-Alma (10);7-1

10. Barnsdall (--);6-2

Class C

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Timberlake (1);8-0

2. Mt. View-Gotebo (2);7-0

3. Midway (3);7-0

4. Buffalo (4);7-1

5. Waynoka (5);8-0

6. Sasakwa (6);6-1

7. Medford (7);6-2

8. Tyrone (8);5-2

9. Maysville (9);6-1

10. Fox (10);5-3

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

