High school football: McLain goes the distance in season-opening win over rival Central

Cloudy skies and an early threat of rain Saturday afternoon brought back some bad memories for McLain’s football team.
Last year, McLain suffered a loss to Central in a game that was called just past the midway point of the second quarter due to a thunderstorm.
“That was part of the speech going into this week,” McLain coach Willie Ponder said. “Last year, we got cut off due to weather and it was still a close game. I told them we have to finish this game, go four quarters today.”
And Ponder knew that weather was going to be a factor again — but in a different way, with hot conditions.
“I tried to emphasize the conditioning this week and they had their mind set they were going to come out and play football. We had a good week of practice — I didn’t tell them that, but it was a good week of practice.
“All week we practiced at 3:30. I made sure we stayed out in the heat, just to prep us. I bought three jars of pickle juice, filled them up with that about 11 o’clock (three hours before game time) and Gatoraded them up knowing it was going to be tough.”
Ponder’s preparation paid off as McLain rallied from an early deficit and scored the last 16 points in a 28-14 victory over visiting Central in the season opener for both teams at Melvin Driver Stadium.
Senior quarterback Melchesidech “Jay” Porter accounted for 181 yards, split about evenly through the air and on the ground. He threw and ran for a touchdown. In addition, Porter had a 53-yard punt and blocked a punt that set up his go-ahead 7-yard TD run that made it 18-14 in the second quarter.
“Coach Ponder preaches that special teams is one of the most important things on the team,” Porter said. “Everybody was doing their job, and that’s the key part, if everybody does what they do, somebody is bound to pop open, and I just happened to be the one who popped open. I took the opportunity and ran with it.”
Porter fired a 23-yard TD pass to Khalil Liggins on fourth-and-15 with 1:01 left in the first half and McLain added a safety when the ensuing kickoff was fumbled back into the end zone for a 28-14 halftime lead.
It was a different ending for the Titans, who had lost three meetings against their North-side rival over the past 13 months. Two of them had come in the All-City Preview — in the 2019 finals and last week in the first round when Central scored a last-second touchdown.
“It felt good, it’s definitely going to keep our motor going,” McLain junior lineman Brandon Stripling said. “We had to set the tone, we’re way better than last year.”
Stripling added about Porter, “He’s going to take us all the way.”
McLain, after seasons of 2-8 in 2018 and 3-7 in 2019, has won four in a row — counting the last three games in the All-City Preview.
”I was really happy,” Porter said about Saturday’s game. “We lost to them last week and took that back. It’s been a good two weeks we’ve been having, so far we’ve been on the winning side and we’re hoping to keep that going.”
Porter has been a standout in the Titans’ winning streak.
“I’ve got a good quarterback whose a pretty good leader,” Ponder said. “And up front, my big boys, they led the way. Stripling — he’s a stud and he’s going to continue to get better.”
Stripling, a force on both sides of the ball, had a sack that set up one of McLain’s two safeties in the second quarter.
McLain’s TJ Orr opened the scoring with an 11-yard TD run and picked off two passes on defense. Central’s Joel Hamilton had an 80-yard TD run in the first quarter, but after that the Braves were held to under 100 yards.
Stripling said the key for the defense was to “be aggressive, go hard, go 100%.”
After a McLain turnover at its 14 with three minutes left, Central had a chance to make it a one-score game, but sacks by Malachi Knighton and Erin Smith sealed the outcome.
“It’s always good to get a win, especially that first one,” Ponder said.
