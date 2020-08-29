High school football: McLain goes the distance in season-opening win over rival Central

Cloudy skies and an early threat of rain Saturday afternoon brought back some bad memories for McLain’s football team.

Last year, McLain suffered a loss to Central in a game that was called just past the midway point of the second quarter due to a thunderstorm.

“That was part of the speech going into this week,” McLain coach Willie Ponder said. “Last year, we got cut off due to weather and it was still a close game. I told them we have to finish this game, go four quarters today.”

And Ponder knew that weather was going to be a factor again — but in a different way, with hot conditions.

“I tried to emphasize the conditioning this week and they had their mind set they were going to come out and play football. We had a good week of practice — I didn’t tell them that, but it was a good week of practice.

“All week we practiced at 3:30. I made sure we stayed out in the heat, just to prep us. I bought three jars of pickle juice, filled them up with that about 11 o’clock (three hours before game time) and Gatoraded them up knowing it was going to be tough.”