High school football: Malachi Penland's versatility boosts Patriots

Most of Malachi Penland’s Metro Christian teammates have experienced the thrill of winning a state championship, but that has eluded him despite having been in title games the past two years.

Penland is a senior move-in from Jenks, where he was a receiver on the Trojans’ Class 6AI state runners-up in 2018 and ‘19. Last year, he had a touchdown catch in the quarterfinals against Mustang and a 29-yard reception on the final drive that ultimately came up short in a 14-6 loss to Owasso in the title game.

This season, he is with the defending 2A champion Patriots after moving to Metro, where his mother was hired as a teacher. It didn’t take him long to fit in with his new teammates. Penland scored the Patriots’ first TD of the season on a pass from Colton Cook, who also moved from Jenks.

“They just came off a championship run and that’s our mindset every week, going for that championship run,” Penland said. “I’ve been there my sophomore and junior years and I want to finally get that gold ball.”