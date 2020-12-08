High school football: Lincoln Christian's Kolbe Katsis focuses on Holland Hall, not past heroics

"Kolbe is an outstanding player, dynamic, he jumps off the film at you," Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke said. "We have talked to Kolbe this year about having to make big plays in big games and Kolbe has been a big-play guy. He was the difference last year (in the state final) and Friday night against Heritage Hall.

"He has a knack for making big plays in big situations. That’s what Kolbe is all about, that’s the kid we knew we had this year. He gets a lot of attention from other teams, and we’re still able to find ways to get him the ball creatively, and let him do his thing and his thing is pretty good."

Katsis' one-handed interception against Heritage Hall wasn't luck.

"When I'm around my friends we practice catching one-handed a lot," Katsis said.

In this year's state final, he'll be matched up on both sides of the ball against Holland Hall's Marc Gouldsby, another dynamic senior playmaker with similar skills and production. Gouldsby has 37 receptions for 729 yards and 13 TDs with three interceptions. Both are receiving a lot of recruiting attention from Division-II coaches.

"They have a really good receiver, Kolbe --he’s the center of their offense," Gouldsby said. "It will be fun -- he's the same caliber as me and I feel it's going to be a good battle."

Katsis said about the matchup, "He's a good player and he’s fast and we’ll have to play it out."

