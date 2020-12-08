High school football: Lincoln Christian's Kolbe Katsis focuses on Holland Hall, not past heroics

Lincoln Christian's Kolbe Katsis delivered a scintillating performance in last year's Class 3A state football title game.
Katsis was the Tulsa World's MVP selection as he had 13 catches for 134 yards and a diving TD plus an electrifying one-handed grab of a 45-yard bomb at the 2. On defense, he had a key fourth-quarter interception that helped preserve Lincoln's 42-21 win over Plainview.
This week, Katsis isn't thinking much about those heroics as the top-ranked Bulldogs (11-0) prepare for a showdown with No. 2 Holland Hall (12-0) in the 3A state final Friday night at Wantland Stadium in Edmond.
"It's cool what I did last year, but when it comes to now, I’m erasing it all," Katsis said. "It doesn’t matter, it’s a new slate, a new year, a new team, and we’re going to go get it done."
Katsis is a big reason why Lincoln has a 26-game winning streak and is back in the state final. Last week in the semifinals, Lincoln survived its toughest test of the season, 35-27, over Oklahoma City Heritage Hall. Katsis had five receptions for 188 yards and two TDs plus a one-handed interception. He also had an 80-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter to start Lincoln's comeback from a 27-14 deficit.
His 52-yard TD catch early in the second half lifted Lincoln into a 28-27 lead.
Katsis has been delivering those type of efforts all season long. In 11 games, he has 49 receptions for 1,234 yards and 16 TDs, and as a cornerback has four interceptions.
"Kolbe is an outstanding player, dynamic, he jumps off the film at you," Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke said. "We have talked to Kolbe this year about having to make big plays in big games and Kolbe has been a big-play guy. He was the difference last year (in the state final) and Friday night against Heritage Hall.
"He has a knack for making big plays in big situations. That’s what Kolbe is all about, that’s the kid we knew we had this year. He gets a lot of attention from other teams, and we’re still able to find ways to get him the ball creatively, and let him do his thing and his thing is pretty good."
Katsis' one-handed interception against Heritage Hall wasn't luck.
"When I'm around my friends we practice catching one-handed a lot," Katsis said.
In this year's state final, he'll be matched up on both sides of the ball against Holland Hall's Marc Gouldsby, another dynamic senior playmaker with similar skills and production. Gouldsby has 37 receptions for 729 yards and 13 TDs with three interceptions. Both are receiving a lot of recruiting attention from Division-II coaches.
"They have a really good receiver, Kolbe --he’s the center of their offense," Gouldsby said. "It will be fun -- he's the same caliber as me and I feel it's going to be a good battle."
Katsis said about the matchup, "He's a good player and he’s fast and we’ll have to play it out."
