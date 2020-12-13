High school football: Lincoln Christian's Kolbe Katsis claims 3A-3 MVP award

Lincoln Christian's Kolbe Katsis is the 3A-3 coaches' selection as the district's most valuable player.
Katsis, a receiver/cornerback, had 50 receptions for 1,235 yards and 20 touchdowns overall. On defense, he had four interceptions as he helped the Bulldogs finish 12-1 and reach the Class 3A state title game.
Lincoln linebacker Daymon Levell shared defensive player of the year honors with Stigler linebacker Bruce Engle. Levell had 148 tackles and two interceptions. Engle had 127 tackles with two turnovers as he helped Stigler post an 11-2 record and reach the state semifinals.
Stigler's Ridge McClary, who rushed for 1,057 yards and had 13 TDs overall, is the offensive player of the year.
DISTRICT 3A-3 AWARDS
MVP: Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian
Offensive player of the year: Ridge McClary, Stigler
Defensive players of the year: Daymon Levell, Lincoln Christian; Bruce Engle, Stigler
Special teams player of the year: Malachi Harris, Checotah
Coach of the year: Chris Risenhoover, Stigler
All-District
Offense
QB: Payton Dean, Locust Grove; Zane Oldham, Stigler
RB: Chase Hudson, Lincoln Christian
WR: Braden Drewry, Stigler; Easton Wurtz, Seminole
OL: Jaiden Faulkner, Lincoln Christian; Brandon Adams, Locust Grove; Spencer Simmons, Westville; Cole Highfill, Stigler; Caleb Eakle, Stigler
Defense
DT: Tristen Evans, Seminole; Vance Hamli, Stigler; Jalen Atkins, Checotah; Kaden Kelley, Lincoln Christian
DE: Grant Hause, Seminole; Jett Feeley, Lincoln Christian
ILB: Cole Holman, Locust Grove; Clancy Campbell and Bailey McIntosh, Checotah; Eli Shearrer, Lincoln Christian
OLB; Dylan Hodges, Stigler; Layne Mayfield, Locust Grove; Grant Kaste, Lincoln Christian
DB: Cooper Lancaster, Lincoln Christian; Lakin Bass, Stigler; Grayson Gilmore, Stigler; Danny Stone, Locust Grove
Special teams
K: Enrique Juarez, Stigler
