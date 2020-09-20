 Skip to main content
High school football: Lincoln Christian moves to No. 1 in 3A rankings
TULSA WORLD RANKINGS

High school football: Lincoln Christian moves to No. 1 in 3A rankings

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN vs. PLAINVIEW

Lincoln Christian's Kolbe Katsis, shown diving for a touchdown in last year's Class 3A state title game, and his teammates are No. 1 in this year's rankings for the first time.

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World file

Class 6AI

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1. Owasso (1);3-0

2. Jenks (2);2-1

3. Broken Arrow (3);2-1

4. Mustang (4);2-1

5. Union (5);0-3

6. Edmond Santa Fe (6);1-2

7. Westmoore (7);2-1

8. Norman North (9);1-0

9. Norman (8);0-1

10. Yukon (10);1-1

Class 6AII

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1. Bixby (1);2-0

2. Stillwater (2);2-0

3. B.T. Washington (3);2-1

4. Del City (4);0-2

5. Midwest City (5);2-1

6. Choctaw (6);1-2

7. Putnam North (7);3-0

8. Lawton (8);3-0

9. Sand Springs (9);2-1

10. Bartlesville (10);1-2

Class 5A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1. MWC Carl Albert (1);2-0

2. Bishop Kelley (2);3-0

3. OKC McGuinness (3);2-1

4. Collinsville (4);3-0

5. Ardmore (5);1-0

6. Sapulpa (6);2-1

7. Piedmont (7);2-1

8. Coweta (8);2-1

9. McAlester (9);2-0

10. Guthrie (10);3-0

Class 4A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1. Wagoner (1);3-0

2. Weatherford (2);3-0

3. Tuttle (3);3-0

4. Poteau (4);1-2

5. Skiatook (5);2-1

6. OKC Marshall (6);2-1

7. Cache (9);2-1

8. Bethany (8);1-2

9. Hilldale (—);3-0

10. Grove (10);2-0

Class 3A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1. Lincoln Christian (2);2-0

2. Verdigris (3);3-0

3. Holland Hall (4);3-0

4. OKC Heritage Hall (1);2-1

5. Stigler (5);3-0

6. Kingston (6);3-0

7. Kingfisher (7);2-1

8. Perkins-Tryon (8);1-1

9. Lone Grove (9);2-1

10. Anadarko (—);2-1

Class 2A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1. Vian (1);3-0

2. Jones (2);2-1

3. Beggs (3);1-1

4. Washington (5);3-0

5. Metro Christian (4);1-2

6. Adair (7);2-1

7. Cascia Hall (8);2-1

8. Marlow (9);2-0

9. Prague (10);3-0

10. Kellyville (—);3-0

Class A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1. Pawhuska (1);3-0

2. Cashion (2);4-0

3. Thomas (3);1-1

4. Ringling (4);2-0

5. Minco (5);2-1

6. Pawnee (6);2-1

7. Gore (7);1-0

8. Tonkawa (8);2-1

9. Okemah (9);2-1

10. Colcord (—);3-0

Class B

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1. Shattuck (1);3-0

2. Dewar (2);3-0

3. Davenport (3);3-0

4. Cherokee (4);2-1

5. Laverne (5);1-1

6. Pioneer (7);3-1

7. Regent Prep (8);1-1

8. Velma-Alma (10);3-0

9. Summit Christian (—);2-0

10. Barnsdall (6);2-1

Class C

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1. Timberlake (1);3-0

2. Mt. View-Gotebo (2);3-0

3. Midway (4);3-0

4. Buffalo (5);3-0

5. Waynoka (6);3-0

6. Graham-Dustin (7);3-0

7. Sasakwa (3);2-1

8. Fox (—);2-1

9. Medford (—);2-1

10. Tyrone (10);1-1

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

