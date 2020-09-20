High school football: Lincoln Christian moves to No. 1 in 3A rankings

Class 6AI
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1. Owasso (1);3-0
2. Jenks (2);2-1
3. Broken Arrow (3);2-1
4. Mustang (4);2-1
5. Union (5);0-3
6. Edmond Santa Fe (6);1-2
7. Westmoore (7);2-1
8. Norman North (9);1-0
9. Norman (8);0-1
10. Yukon (10);1-1
Class 6AII
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1. Bixby (1);2-0
2. Stillwater (2);2-0
3. B.T. Washington (3);2-1
4. Del City (4);0-2
5. Midwest City (5);2-1
6. Choctaw (6);1-2
7. Putnam North (7);3-0
8. Lawton (8);3-0
9. Sand Springs (9);2-1
10. Bartlesville (10);1-2
Class 5A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1. MWC Carl Albert (1);2-0
2. Bishop Kelley (2);3-0
3. OKC McGuinness (3);2-1
4. Collinsville (4);3-0
5. Ardmore (5);1-0
6. Sapulpa (6);2-1
7. Piedmont (7);2-1
8. Coweta (8);2-1
9. McAlester (9);2-0
10. Guthrie (10);3-0
Class 4A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1. Wagoner (1);3-0
2. Weatherford (2);3-0
3. Tuttle (3);3-0
4. Poteau (4);1-2
5. Skiatook (5);2-1
6. OKC Marshall (6);2-1
7. Cache (9);2-1
8. Bethany (8);1-2
9. Hilldale (—);3-0
10. Grove (10);2-0
Class 3A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1. Lincoln Christian (2);2-0
2. Verdigris (3);3-0
3. Holland Hall (4);3-0
4. OKC Heritage Hall (1);2-1
5. Stigler (5);3-0
6. Kingston (6);3-0
7. Kingfisher (7);2-1
8. Perkins-Tryon (8);1-1
9. Lone Grove (9);2-1
10. Anadarko (—);2-1
Class 2A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1. Vian (1);3-0
2. Jones (2);2-1
3. Beggs (3);1-1
4. Washington (5);3-0
5. Metro Christian (4);1-2
6. Adair (7);2-1
7. Cascia Hall (8);2-1
8. Marlow (9);2-0
9. Prague (10);3-0
10. Kellyville (—);3-0
Class A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1. Pawhuska (1);3-0
2. Cashion (2);4-0
3. Thomas (3);1-1
4. Ringling (4);2-0
5. Minco (5);2-1
6. Pawnee (6);2-1
7. Gore (7);1-0
8. Tonkawa (8);2-1
9. Okemah (9);2-1
10. Colcord (—);3-0
Class B
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1. Shattuck (1);3-0
2. Dewar (2);3-0
3. Davenport (3);3-0
4. Cherokee (4);2-1
5. Laverne (5);1-1
6. Pioneer (7);3-1
7. Regent Prep (8);1-1
8. Velma-Alma (10);3-0
9. Summit Christian (—);2-0
10. Barnsdall (6);2-1
Class C
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1. Timberlake (1);3-0
2. Mt. View-Gotebo (2);3-0
3. Midway (4);3-0
4. Buffalo (5);3-0
5. Waynoka (6);3-0
6. Graham-Dustin (7);3-0
7. Sasakwa (3);2-1
8. Fox (—);2-1
9. Medford (—);2-1
10. Tyrone (10);1-1
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
