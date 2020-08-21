Three questions Can the Bulldogs repeat as 3A state champions?
“We had a magical season where everything comes together,” Lincoln Christian coach Jerry Ricke said. “It’s gonna take a lot of work (to repeat), but our kids are ready to get started.”
Look at some of the graduated standouts the Bulldogs must replace:
Chase Ricke (the coach’s son) threw 111 touchdown passes over three seasons. Receiver/linebacker Connor Johnson totaled 22 receiving TDs as a senior and running back Josh Kaste rushed for 1,597 yards and 28 TDs.
The good news is the return of receiver Kolbe Katsis (1,107 receiving yards, 11 TDs) and seven starters from a defense that allowed only 10.1 points per game last year. Daymon Levell had 116 tackles and Eli Shearrer had 13 tackles for loss.
Chase Hudson brings a “linebacker’s mentality“ to the role of quarterback after playing fullback last year, Jerry Ricke said.
Ricke said the district will be strong again, with Stigler and Checotah among the top contenders after reaching the 3A quarterfinals last season.
“We have to take care of business in our district before we can even think about the playoffs,” Ricke said.
Is Checotah junior running back Dontierre Fisher one of the best in the state?
Almost undoubtedly, although he is flying under the radar at present, despite rushing for 2,618 yards and 32 TDs over his first two seasons.
“He is good, the best athlete I’ve been around in a long time,” first-year Wildcats coach Zac Ross said. “I have only seem him on film from last year and the past week at practice. He’s special and one of our hardest workers in practice.”
Ross said Fisher missed the recruiting exposure athletes normally receive from attending summer camps, many of which were cancelled due to the coronavirus.
”As good as any (young) running back I’ve seen,” Seminole coach Mike Snyder said after watching Fisher play as a freshman.
Why does the district only have seven teams?
The Cherokee Nation cancelled Tahlequah Sequoyah’s 2020 football season and postponed other Indians fall activities because of COVID-19.
Playoff berths will be decided the same way, by the top four finishers in the standings. The only difference is that teams will have six district games instead of seven.
Players to watch
Danny Stone, Locust Grove
Senior running back has worked to rebound from last year’s nagging injuries and will receive the lion’s share of the carries. “I think he will shock lots of people,” coach Adam Neff said.
Easton Wurtz, Seminole
Had 420 receiving yards and six TDs as a junior and is a three-year starter.
Darren Manes, Stigler
Senior move-in from Texas shares the quarterback job with Zane Oldham as the Panthers replace graduated standout Mason Peery. “Very talented,” coach Chris Risenhoover said.
Team Capsules 1. Lincoln Christian Bulldogs
Head coach: Jerry Ricke, 4th year (30-9)
2020-21 ADM: 284.6
2019 record: 14-0
District titles: 2008, ’09, ’10, ’11, ’14, ’15, ’16, ’18, ‘19
State titles: 2009, ‘19
Top players: Kolbe Katsis, WR (6-2, 175, Sr.); Chase Hudson, QB (5-11, 180, Sr.); Max Brown, QB (6-2, 180, Jr.); Eli Shearrer, LB (5-10, 170, Sr.); Kaden Kelley, DL (5-10, 220, Sr.); Alex Newell, RB (6-0, 165, Sr.); Grant Kaste, WR (6-2, 180, Sr.); Jaiden Faulkner, DL (6-3, 320, Sr.); Cooper Lancaster, DB (5-8, 155, Sr.); Isaac Autaubo, OL (6-2, 235, So.)
Notable: Hudson was the JV quarterback last year and averaged 7.8 yards per carry as varsity fullback. … Lincoln opens Friday at 2A No. 1 Beggs and visits 2A No. 2 Vian on Sept. 11. In between, the Bulldogs host 2A No. 4 Jones on Sept. 4.
2. Stigler Panthers
Head coach: Chris Risenhoover, 12th year (87-41)
2020-21 ADM: 326.8
2019 record: 9-3
District titles: 1944, ’50, ’60, ’65, ’71, ’76, ’78, ’80, ’82, ’83, 2012, ‘16
State titles: None
Top players: Ridge McCrary, RB (5-9, 175, Sr.); Grayson Gilmore, WR/DB (5-11, 165, Sr.); Brice Engle, TE (6-0, 205, Sr.); Braden Drewry, WR (6-0. 165, Sr.); Lakin Bass, WR/FS (6-2, 175, Sr.); Zane Oldham, QB/WR (5-9, 160, Sr.); Bruce Engle, LB (6-0, 205, Sr.); Vance Hamlin, DE (6-2, 255, Sr.); Dylan Hodges, OLB (5-11, 155, Sr.); Martin Hare, OLB (5-10, 165, So.)
Notable: McCray rushed for 1,144 yards and 13 TDs last year. … Gilmore, Drewry, Bass and Engle combined for more than 1,000 receiving yard last season.
3. Checotah Wildcats
Head coach: Zac Ross, 1st year (0-0)
2020-21 ADM: 374.8
2019 record: 9-3
District titles: 1947, ’48, ’49, 2008, ’13,
State titles: None
Top players: Dontierre Fisher, RB/CB (5-10, 185, Jr.); Trenton Dan, WR/SS (6-0, 200, Jr.); Omarion Warrior, RT (6-4, 305, Jr.); Malachi Harris, WR/CB (5-9, 170, Sr.); Bailey McIntosh, TE/LB (6-2, 240, Sr.); Brach Hall, DE (6-3, 215, Sr.); Kyler Pouncil, OL (5-9, 255, Jr.); Clancy Campbell, LB (5-9, 175, Sr.); Elijah Fuller, RB/SS (5-9, 180, Sr.); Matt Clover, WR/DB (5-8, 175, Jr.)
Notable: McIntosh had 127 tackles and Campbell had 109 last year. … Harris had three interceptions.
4. Seminole Chieftains
Head coach: Mike Snyder, 41st year (365-122)
2020-21 ADM: 433.8
2019 record: 5-5
District titles: 1946, ’48, ’49, ’53, ’60, ’61, ’65, ’71, ’72, ’77, ’82, ’91, ’92, ’94, ’96, 2001, ’04, ’05, ’11, ’12, ’13, ‘14
State titles: 1953, ’60, ’77, ‘96
Top players: Brendan Rodriguez, QB (5-10, 150, Jr.); Garrett Chaffin, RB (6-0, 200, So.); Easton Wurtz, WR (6-2, 200, Sr.); Jordan Scott, OL (5-10, 300, Sr.); Noah Gentry, OL (5-8, 250, Jr.); Amos Stapp, OL (6-2, 250, Jr.); Myles Branson, OL (6-2, 230, Jr.); Braxton Street, WR/DB (5-10, 155, So.); Miguel Conley LB (6-0, 175, So.); Jason Batise, RB (5-10, 165, So.); Derrick Citizen, WR (5-8, 150, Jr.); Vcake Wassander, DB (5-11, 160, Sr.); Mason Richard, OL (6-2, 250, Jr.); Grant Hause, DE (6-2, 222, Sr.); Triston Evans, DT (6-0, 200, Sr.)
Notable: Snyder became the all-time winningest Oklahoma high school football coach last November. The Chieftains’ 61-0 win over Webster was his 364th.
5. Locust Grove Pirates
Head coach: Adam Neff, 1st year (0-0)
2020-21 ADM: 414.5
2019 record: 2-8
District titles: 1975, ’80, ’81, ’90, ’92, 2013, ’14,. ‘15
State titles: None
Top players: Austin Huffman, QB (5-11, 160, Sr.); Danny Stone, RB/OLB (5-11, 170, Sr.); Kia Parker, RB/LB (5-9, 215, Sr.); Dylan Torres, WR/DB (6-0, 175, Jr.); Lane Achley, WR (5-11, 135, So.); Connor Pell, TE (5-11, 225, Jr.); Tashown Shamel, OT (6-4, 235, Jr.); Coday Walters, OG (5-11, 255, Sr.); Dawson McCurry, OC (5-9, 230, Jr.); Mason Vaughn, OG (5-9, 255, Sr.); Brandon Adams, OT (6-1, 311, Sr.); Jakobe Bible, DB (5-10, 165, Jr.); Payton Dean, DB (6-0, 170, Sr.); Layne Mayfield, OLB (5-9, 155, Sr.); Cole Holeman, LB (6-1, 220, Sr.)
Notable: Neff will continue as Locust Grove’s defensive coordinator as he takes the helm. … Bible did not play last season, but “has a chance to be a difference-maker,” Neff said. … The Pirates have 59 men out for football, but many are unproven, the coach said.
6. Westville Yellowjackets
Head coach: Ed Baker, 3rd year (1-19)
2020-21 ADM: 366.6
2019 record: 0-10
District titles: 1960, ’61, ’62, ’68, ’70, ’74, ‘76
State titles: None
Top players: Daxton Hembree, WR/OLB (Jr.); Alex Thompson, DE (So.); Derek Tyler, FS (Jr.); Alex Jordan, WR (So.); Coda Crittenden, WR/CB (So); Aidan Bradford, WR/CB (So.); Brody Buffington, OG (Jr.); Denton Bruner, OL/DE (Jr.); Spencer Simmons, OT (Sr.); Kenny Ray Richard, OL (Jr.)
Notable: Simmons was an all-district lineman last year. … The Yellowjackets are 2-28 over the past three years.
7. Webster Warriors
Head coach: Ryan Boatright, 2nd year (0-10)
2020-21 ADM: 421.3
2019 record: 0-10
District titles: 1943, ’63, ‘73
State titles: None
Top players: No information submitted
Notable: Lack of numbers forced the Warriors to drop out of the All-City Preview last weekend. … They are scheduled to open the regular season at Okmulgee on Sept. 4.