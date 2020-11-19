High school football kickoff: Central's KT Owens, Union's AJ Green on fire

Numbers to know
2,162: Passing yards by Central's KT Owens in his six-game return to the Braves following an attempted transfer to Sand Springs. The senior QB also has 25 TD passes. Averaging 49 points in those six games, the Braves visit 3A No. 1 Lincoln Christian in a second-round game.
808: Rushing yards by Union’s AJ Green in his last five games, all wins following his team’s 0-4 start. During the surge, the University of Arkansas-bound senior averages 12.1 yards per carry. No. 3 Union hosts No. 5 Broken Arrow in a 6A Division I quarterfinal.
20: Consecutive home playoff wins for the Jenks Trojans. Counting games later forfeited in 2008, the second-ranked Trojans haven't lost a postseason contest in Allan Trimble Stadium since 2005. They host No. 6 Norman North at 7 p.m. Friday.
Players to watch
Jaiden Carroll, RB, B.T. Washington
Has 789 rushing yards and 11 TDs as the No. 5 Hornets visit No. 3 Midwest City in the 6A Division II quarterfinals. The Ford Game of the Week airs on Cox channel 3 at 7 p.m. Friday.
Nate Ratcliff, QB, Adair
Junior standout went over 4,000 career passing yards vs. Rejoice Christian on Oct. 30. Also has 68 career TD passes as the 2A No. 5 Warriors host Kiefer.
Luke Switzer, WR/P, Norman North
Grandson of legendary former University of Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer, averages 16 yards per catch as the Timberwolves invade Jenks' Allan Trimble Stadium.
Kaylon Tolon, RT/ILB, Bristow
Two-year starter is a key blocker in the 4A No. 8 Purple Pirates' veer-option attack as No. 10 Broken Bow visits Creek County for a second-round matchup.
Jaxson Whittiker, P/WR, Hilldale
Rugby-style punter averages 40.2 yards per attempt, equally effective with either leg. Also has four field goals as the 4A No. 5 Hornets host Grove.
— Mike Brown, Tulsa World
