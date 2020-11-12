High school football kickoff: Bryce Drummond, Braylin Presley and others

Numbers to know
436: Miles that Boise City will travel one way from the Panhandle to play Thackerville (near Ardmore) at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Class C playoffs. The route runs through Amarillo and Wichita Falls, Texas, almost entirely bypassing Oklahoma.
50: Touchdown passes in his senior year by Pawhuska QB Bryce Drummond. He's also rushed for 15 TDs, helping the Class A No. 1 Huskies average 69.5 points per game. Pawhuska hosts Hominy next week in a second-round playoff game.
15.7: Average yards for Bixby RB Braylin Presley on each of his 27 touches in his five-TD performance vs. Booker T. Washington on national TV last week. He had 19 carries, five pass receptions and three kick returns, totaling 413 yards.
Players to watch
Grant Lohr, RB/DB, Jenks
Has 5½ tackles for loss and 862 rushing yards, leading the No. 2 Trojans in two key categproes as they host Moore on Friday.
Sutton Spradlin, MLB, Berryhill
Averages more than 10 tackles per game and had an interception-return TD as the Chiefs visit Seminole in a 3A first-round game.
Chance Wilson, QB, Rejoice Christian
Sophomore standout amassed 533 yards in a 56-41 loss to Sperry last week. Rejoice hosts Okmulgee in a 2A first-round playoff game.
