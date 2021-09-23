High school football kickoff: Bixby's Braylin Presley goes over 6,000 career all-purpose yards

Numbers to know

6,070: Career all-purpose yardage for Bixby’s Braylin Presley. He went over the 6,000-yard plateau in the 42-14 win over Stillwater last week by totaling 268 yards in combined rushing, receiving and return yards. The OSU commit also scored four TDs.

799: All-time wins for Booker T. Washington, which visits Choctaw in a sizzling Class 6A Division II district opener Friday. The Hornets started the 2021 season 36th nationally in victories, according to MaxPreps.

16: Consecutive games with at least one rushing TD by McAlester’s Erik McCarty. The junior RB had 34 as a sophomore and totals 41 over three seasons. The 5A No. 2 Buffaloes visit Bishop Kelley on Friday.

Players to watch

Nic Ball, MLB, Sperry

Has three straight double-digit tackle games and totals 46 for the season as Pirates visit Nowata for the District 2A-8 opener.

Blaze Berlowitz, QB, Cushing

Has 16 TD passes with only one interception as the Class 4A No. 1 Tigers host No. 2 Tuttle in a District 4A-2 battle of unbeatens.