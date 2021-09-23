 Skip to main content
High school football kickoff: Bixby's Braylin Presley goes over 6,000 career all-purpose yards
Erik McCarty, McAlester (copy)

McAlester’s Erik McCarty has 16 consecutive games with at least one rushing TD.

 BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman

Numbers to know

6,070: Career all-purpose yardage for Bixby’s Braylin Presley. He went over the 6,000-yard plateau in the 42-14 win over Stillwater last week by totaling 268 yards in combined rushing, receiving and return yards. The OSU commit also scored four TDs.

799: All-time wins for Booker T. Washington, which visits Choctaw in a sizzling Class 6A Division II district opener Friday. The Hornets started the 2021 season 36th nationally in victories, according to MaxPreps.

16: Consecutive games with at least one rushing TD by McAlester’s Erik McCarty. The junior RB had 34 as a sophomore and totals 41 over three seasons. The 5A No. 2 Buffaloes visit Bishop Kelley on Friday.

Players to watch

Nic Ball, MLB, Sperry

Has three straight double-digit tackle games and totals 46 for the season as Pirates visit Nowata for the District 2A-8 opener.

Blaze Berlowitz, QB, Cushing

Has 16 TD passes with only one interception as the Class 4A No. 1 Tigers host No. 2 Tuttle in a District 4A-2 battle of unbeatens.

Hakelan Carney, WR, Owasso

Averages 15.3 yards per catch and has five TD receptions as the No. 1 Rams visit No. 3 Union in the District 6AI-1 opener.

Kyron Downing, WR/DB, Vinita

Speedy senior had a rushing TD, receiving TD and interception return for a score against Dewey last week. Central (3-0) hosts the Hornets (2-1) at Webster Stadium.

Alex Shieldnight, TE/OLB, Wagoner

The 6-foot-3 freshman moved from Fort Gibson and has 22 tackles and an interception as the 4A No. 3 Bulldogs host Cleveland in the District 4A-3 opener.

— Mike Brown, Tulsa World

