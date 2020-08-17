District 5A-3 Preview
Three Storylines
Will the district match its success of last year when four teams reached the quarterfinals?
It's rare for a district to accomplish that feat of advancing four teams to the Elite Eight. Bishop Kelley advanced to the semifinals in 2019 while Edison, Coweta and McAlester were in the quarterfinals. All four have the potential to again make it to that round.
Kelley has gone to the semifinals the past two years -- its deepest playoff runs since 1999. Edison is coming off its first district title and playoff win since 1992. Although the Eagles graduated some key players, most notably Nebraska running back Sevion Morrison, they still have three linemen who have major college talent.
Could this be a breakout year for Coweta?
Coweta appears to be in a similar position as Kelley was entering 2018 -- a program that consistently posts winning records, but hasn't been to the semifinals since the late 1990s. The Tigers have reached the quarterfinals the past two years and have the talent to take the next step with an offense that includes returning junior quarterback Gage Hamm, sophomore phenom Mason Ford, and senior tight end Gunnar McCollough, who is a college prospect.
"I feel like Gage is one of the top quarterbacks in 5A," Coweta coach Tim Harper said. "I am really pleased with his work ethic and development, and as a junior has been voted one of our captains. We used Mason about 50% as a slot receiver last year and 50% as a running back, and he averaged 12 yards per touch. He has gained 20 to 25 pounds since last year and has gotten a lot stronger without losing any quickness. He made the most impact of any freshman I've coached. Gunnar may have had the best offseason of any of our players and we may use him more as a short-yardage back this year. We have a special sophomore class. Now, we need to win some home games."
Coweta went 0-6 at home last year and 6-0 on the road. Last year, Coweta had new road uniforms and this year it hopes new home uniforms will also bring winning results.
Can East Central 'get over the hump'?
This is Kevin Gordon's fifth year as East Central's head coach. The Cardinals have shown improvement under Gordon, who inherited a team that went winless in 2015, but haven't made the playoffs since he returned. With five returning starters on offense and seven on defense, this could be the Cardinals' year to reach the postseason for the first time since 2013.
"Things are getting better each year but we need to get over that hump," Gordon said. "The key for us will be upfront, if we're good there, everything else will take care of itself because we have athletes."
Potential breakout players
Na'Kylan Starks, Coweta
As a freshman last year, he connected for TDs on four of his 11 passes and has the athleticism to make an impact anywhere on the field. He also caught eight passes for 100 yards, had 34 rushes for 168 yards and two TDs, and scored on an 84-yard kickoff return.
Gerard Thompson, Edison
As a sophomore last season, he was impressive when called to fill in while Eagles career rushing leader Sevion Morrison was injured. Thompson rushed for 720 yards and 13 TDs.
David Turner, East Central
The senior receiver/defensive back has been impressive during fall practice. "He's going to surprise people on both sides of the ball," Cardinals coach Kevin Gordon said.
Team capsules
(Projected finish by district coaches)
1. Bishop Kelley Comets
Head coach: JJ Tappana (16th year, 113-57)
2020-21 ADM: 921.85
2019 record: 8-5
District titles: 1968, ‘78, ‘80, ‘81, ‘83, ‘84, ‘85, 2009, ‘12, ’16, ‘18
State title: 1981
Top players: Jeremiah Besses, WR/DB (5-9, 170, Sr.); Owen Heinecke, RB/DB (6-2, 190, Sr.); Cash Hudson, L (6-4, 290, Jr.); Collin Morrison, DL/TE (6-7, 240, Sr.); Grayson Hall, ATH (5-10, 170, Sr.); Nic Sorenson, DL (6-2, 220, Sr.); Matthew Mercer, DB (6-0, 180, Sr.)
Notable: Heinecke had at least 120 rushing yards in each of his five games after becoming a starter at running back last season. ... Morrison has offers from Navy, Army and several Ivy League members.
2. Coweta Tigers
Head coach: Tim Harper (2nd year, 6-6)
2020-21 ADM: 936.72
2019 record: 6-6
District titles: 1955, ’56, ‘57, ‘59, ‘61, ‘71, ’83, ’84, ’85, ‘86, ’94, ’95, ‘98, 2008, ’15, ‘17
State titles: none
Top players: Brett Barlow, WR (5-11, 175, Sr.); Mason Ford, WR (5-9, 170, So.); Gage Hamm, QB (6-3, 190, Jr.); Justin Hines, DE (6-5, 230, Sr.); Gunnar McCollough, TE (6-3, 225, Sr.); Na'Kylan Starks, ATH, (5-9, 170, So.); Will Withers, OL (6-2, 250, Sr.)
Notable: Hamm completed 157-of-232 passes for 2,278 yards and 21 TDs last season. ... A player to watch is sophomore Mason Williams (5-9, 200), a move-in running back from Haskell.
3. McAlester Buffaloes
Head coach: Forrest Mazey (2nd year, 6-5)
2020-21 ADM: 906.77
2019 record: 6-5
District titles: 1962, ‘63, ’67, ‘68, ’76, ‘77, ‘79, ’87, ‘88, ‘93, 2001, ‘11, ‘13, ‘16
State titles: 1968, ‘88
Top players: Chase Faber, LB (6-3, 220, Jr.); Gavin Johnson, WR (6-4, 210, Sr.); Erik McCarty, ATH (6-0, 170, So.); Quentin Thomas, OL (6-3, 290, Sr.)
Notable: The Buffs rebounded last year from their first consecutive losing seasons since 2004-05. … Mazey coached Poteau to the 4A semifinals in 2015 and 2018.
4. Edison Eagles
Head coach: Tony Daniels (5th year, 21-22)
2020-21 ADM: 1107.20
2019 record: 10-2
District titles: 1966, ‘92, 2019
State titles: none
Top players: Holden Martinson, TE/DE (6-5, 245, Sr.); Chris McClellan, DE (6-3, 270, Jr.); Jake Mulcahy, OL (6-8, 305, Sr.); Iman Oates, L (6-2, 300, Sr.); Gerard Thompson, RB (5-10, 180, Sr.)
Notable: McClellan, who has six major offers, had 75 tackles and four sacks last year. ... Edison hosts 5A newcomer Sapulpa in the opener Sept. 4.
5. East Central Cardinals
Head coach: Kevin Gordon (5th year, 9-31)
2020-21 ADM: 1,114.14
2019 record: 3-7
District titles: 1953, ’54, ’55, ‘56, ‘79, 2002, ’03, ’04, ’05, ’06. 07, ’09, ‘10, ‘12
State titles: 2005
Top players: Joey David, L (6-2, 270, Sr.); Lerenzo Fagan, LB (6-0, 190, Sr.); Cunu Fields, QB/DB (5-10, 165, So.); Mike Lee, RB/LB (6-1, 200, Sr.); William McGuire, WR/CB (6-0, 170, Sr.); David Turner, RB/DB (5-10, 175, Sr.)
Notable: Other players to watch include safety Eric Logan (6-1, 190, Sr.) and defensive lineman Yantis Young (6-3, 245, Sr.). ... The Cardinals lost returning starter TE/DE Xavier Lucas, who decided to focus on basketball.
6. Shawnee Wolves
Head coach: Jason Sexton (1st year)
2020-21 ADM: 1,135.90
2019 Record: 2-8
District titles:1970, ’71, ’73, ’91, 2005, ‘09
State titles: 1973, 2003
Top players: Joe Maytubby, TE/DE (6-5, 240, Sr.); Jaylon Orange, RB/DB (5-10, 200, Jr.)
Notable: The Wolves return to 5A after two years in 6AII. ... Sexton was Muskogee's defensive coordinator the past three years. He succeeds Billy Brown, who was the head coach the past 16 seasons.
7. Durant Lions
Head coach: Todd Vargas (1st year)
2020-21 ADM: 911.41
2019 record: 3-7
District titles: 1950, ‘61, ‘66, ’78, ’79, ‘80, ‘83, ‘89
State titles: 1979, ‘83
Top players: Dylan Bromagen, OL (6-0, 300, Sr.); Noah McCarson, WR (6-0, 165, Sr.)
Notable: Vargas was head coach at Altus in 2016-17 and Madill in 2018-19. Durant opens Sept. 4 at Madill. He was the defensive coordinator when Altus won the 5A title in 2015.
8. Rogers Ropers
Head coach: Parker Childers (2nd year, 0-10)
2020-21 ADM: 901.92
2019 record: 0-10
District titles: 1945, ’60, ’64, ‘73
State titles: none
Top players: Edriece Anderson, TE (6-0, 190, So.); Kennan Bruce, DT (6-1, 315, Sr.); Gerald Crooms, S (5-8, 175, Sr.); Macuric Demry, RB/WR/CB (5-8, 165, Jr.); Rashaun Jamison, WR (6-1, 170, Jr.); Ratterius King, RB (5-10, 195, Sr.)
Notable: The Ropers will open their new stadium against Hale on Sept. 11.