High school football: Joey Fowler, Shawn Maxwell lead Dewar to Class B state title

ALVA -- Dewar quarterback Joey Fowler accounted for 310 yards and three touchdowns to lead the top-ranked Dragons past No. 2 Laverne 38-20 in the Class B state championship game Saturday at Ranger Field.

Fowler completed 13-of-17 passes for 171 yards and a TD. He also rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he had 19 tackles and picked off two passes.

It was the first state football title for the Dragons (14-0), who had lost in championship games in 1985 and 2007. Laverne (10-2) was looking for its fourth gold ball in nine years.

The Dragons led 22-12 at halftime before breaking the game open although 18 points was their smallest winning margin of the season.

Dewar's Shawn Maxwell rushed for 210 yards and two touchdowns.