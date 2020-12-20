 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: Joey Fowler, Shawn Maxwell lead Dewar to Class B state title

High school football: Joey Fowler, Shawn Maxwell lead Dewar to Class B state title

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

ALVA -- Dewar quarterback Joey Fowler accounted for 310 yards and three touchdowns to lead the top-ranked Dragons past No. 2 Laverne 38-20 in the Class B state championship game Saturday at Ranger Field.

Fowler completed 13-of-17 passes for 171 yards and a TD. He also rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he had 19 tackles and picked off two passes.

It was the first state football title for the Dragons (14-0), who had lost in championship games in 1985 and 2007. Laverne (10-2) was looking for its fourth gold ball in nine years.

The Dragons led 22-12 at halftime before breaking the game open although 18 points was their smallest winning margin of the season.

Dewar's Shawn Maxwell rushed for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

Dewar QB Joey Fowler (copy)

Joey Fowler produced 310 yards and three touchdowns in the state final. COURTESY

 Mike Brown

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News