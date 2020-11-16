 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: Jenks' Stephen Kittleman, Grant Lohr among top honorees on 6AI-1 all-district team

High school football: Jenks' Stephen Kittleman, Grant Lohr among top honorees on 6AI-1 all-district team

{{featured_button_text}}
Jenks vs Broken Arrow (copy)

Jenks quarterback looks for a target in the Trojans' come-from-behind win over Broken Arrow on Oct. 2, 2020. On Monday, he was named co-player of the year in District 6AI-1. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD

 Ian Maule

Jenks standouts Stephen Kittleman, Grant Lohr and Tyson Ward and Broken Arrow's Corey Williams and Sanchez Banks were among top honorees on the District 6AI-1 all-district team, announced Monday.

Kittleman, the Trojans' starting quarterback, shared co-player of the year honors in the district with Edmond Santa Fe's Ethan Hyche.

Lohr, who doubles at running back and safety, was co-offensive player of the year with Westmoore's Dayton Wolfe.

Ward was chosen co-inside linebacker of the year in the district with Edmond Memorial's Ian McDonald.

Williams was named cornerback of the year and Banks was offensive back of the year.

Enid's Rashaun Woods was named coach of the year.

Santa Fe, Jenks and Broken Arrow finished first, second and third in the district and will play at home in the playoff quarterfinals Friday. BA hosts archrival Union and Jenks faces Norman North.

6AI-1 All-District team

Coach of the year: Rashaun Woods, Enid

Co-District Players of the Year: Stephen Kittleman, Jenks; Ethan Hyche, Santa Fe

Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Grant Lohr, Jenks; Dayton Wolfe, Westmoore

Defensive Player of the Year: Collin Oliver, Santa Fe

Co-Defensive Ends of the Year: Willie Prince, Norman; James Burnett, Santa Fe

Co-Defensive Tackle of the Year: CJ Adams, Enid; Devon Polley, Edmond Memorial

Outside Linebacker of the Year: Cedric McClendon, Norman

Co-Inside Linebacker of the Year: Ian McDonald, Edmond Memorial; Tyson Ward, Jenks

Safety of the Year: Micaiah Bivines, Norman

Corner of the Year: Corey Williams, Broken Arrow

Offensive Back of the Year: Sanchez Banks. Broken Arrow

Offensive Line of the Year: Ryan Denny, Santa Fe; Rylie Griffin, Broken Arrow; Talon Wheeler Broken Arrow; Haden Crawley Jenks; Logan Nobles Jenks; Nate Gamble, Enid; Garret Humann, Westmoore

Wide Receiver of the Year: Jaden Bray, Norman

Tight End of the Year: Waylon Adams, Jenks

Returner of the Year: Angelo Rankin, Santa Fe

Punter of the Year: Seth Dodd Broken Arrow

Kicker of the Year: Ryan Bussert, Edmond Memorial

Iron Man of the Year: Jayden Patrick, Jenks

Courage Award (overcoming injury): Jonathan White, Enid; Caden Hernandez, Yukon; Josiah James, Westmoore

All-District by School

BROKEN ARROW: Garrett Hinesely, Jake Raines, Keyon Barnett, Jaiell Talley, Dakota Tomlinson, Lance Young, Cam Ferguson, Darryan Moss, Jaeyland Johnson

BA Honorable Mention: Jeremiah Bracket, Brandon Barwig

EDMOND MEMORIAL: Aidan Hamlin, Cormon Goff, Rob Ray, Blake Chandler, Cade Adams

Memorial Honorable Mention: Carson Riney, Cameron Goff, Mitchell Suttle

EDMOND SANTA FE: Micah Snoddy, Corey Spurgeon, Efram Njoroge, Shawn Allen, Gavin Duverger, Matt Barton, Blake Montgomery

Santa Fe Honorable Mention: Audrel Burge, Caleb Lawson, Caden Peters, Jaden Ploeger, Dustin Teupell

ENID: CJ Adams, Nate Gamble, Jonathan White

Enid Honorable Mention: Taylor Frye, Maddux Mayberry, Tyler Holland, Dayton Griffin, Sean Graves, Savien Vasquez, Hunter Filarski

JENKS Isaac Arsee, Griffin Forbes, Joshua Heck, Chase Jackson, Will Mulready, Tim Pennington

Jenks Honorable Mention: Trey Bargas, Khaleel Berry

NORMAN: Aiden Rosales, Isaac Raymond Brown, Jayven Jackson, Micaiah Bivines, CJ McClendon, Jaden Bray, Willie Prince

Norman Honorable Mention: Mario Sanchez, Alexander Norris, Art DeLoera

WESTMOORE: JaQuan Richardson, Kylen Tennyson, Daunmonique Reece, KeShawn Oliver, Josh Steward, Sam Olajide

Westmoore Honorable Mention: Ryan Minor, Kristian Liaja, Issac Stallings, Russell Raydon

YUKON: Triston Brooke, Logan Grulkey, Travon Ware, Colton Phinney, Austin Jones, Blake Nail, Will Bost, Cameron Martin, Cody Pfieffer

Yukon Honorable Mention: Jacob Mirkes, Caleb Moore, Colby Baker, Kaden Allen, Nate Hopkins, Zach Mathews

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News