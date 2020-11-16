High school football: Jenks' Stephen Kittleman, Grant Lohr among top honorees on 6AI-1 all-district team

Jenks standouts Stephen Kittleman, Grant Lohr and Tyson Ward and Broken Arrow's Corey Williams and Sanchez Banks were among top honorees on the District 6AI-1 all-district team, announced Monday.

Kittleman, the Trojans' starting quarterback, shared co-player of the year honors in the district with Edmond Santa Fe's Ethan Hyche.

Lohr, who doubles at running back and safety, was co-offensive player of the year with Westmoore's Dayton Wolfe.

Ward was chosen co-inside linebacker of the year in the district with Edmond Memorial's Ian McDonald.

Williams was named cornerback of the year and Banks was offensive back of the year.

Enid's Rashaun Woods was named coach of the year.

Santa Fe, Jenks and Broken Arrow finished first, second and third in the district and will play at home in the playoff quarterfinals Friday. BA hosts archrival Union and Jenks faces Norman North.

6AI-1 All-District team

Coach of the year: Rashaun Woods, Enid

Co-District Players of the Year: Stephen Kittleman, Jenks; Ethan Hyche, Santa Fe