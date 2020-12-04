High school football: Jenks receives rare West threat from Edmond Santa Fe in Class 6AI state final

"I love playing Jenks," Santa Fe coach Kyle White said. "In my opinion, we have a healthy rivalry, they may not look at it as a rivalry, but in my opinion it’s a rivalry, just because I think we respect each other. They're typically good games, physical football games. They are coached well, and they do things right."

Riggs said Jenks will have to play with more intensity that it did in last year's loss to Santa Fe. Riggs was at Santa Fe's 21-14 win over Union in the semifinals.

"They have playmakers, they run the ball really well," Riggs said. "With Shetrron and Rankin as receivers it really stretches the defense and makes it tough. You have to pick what you want to try to take away, if you try to take away everything you’re probably not going to be a very good at anything. Defensively they’re very physical and fly to the football. With Shettron and Rankin at the two corners, they have playmakers everywhere."

This is Jenks' third year in a row in the title game and that experience could be a factor.

"We’ll know how to deal with nerves, how to deal with the pressure and everyone yelling," said Jenks tackle and OSU commit Logan Nobles.

Jenks quarterback Stephen Kittleman added, "That experience factor is so big, I think it's going to be huge."