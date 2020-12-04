High school football: Jenks receives rare West threat from Edmond Santa Fe in Class 6AI state final

Jenks football players know they are representing more than their high school when they meet Edmond Santa Fe in the Class 6AI state championship game Saturday at Wantland Stadium in Edmond.
"They said their reppin' the West side, so we've got to rep the East side," Jenks receiver/cornerback Jayden Patrick said.
Patrick was referring to Santa Fe standout Collin Oliver's Twitter post that said, "We reppin the whole west side on this one!!"
Jenks (10-1) is trying to make this the 25th consecutive year that a Tulsa-area team has won the gold ball in the state's highest football classification. For the first 21 years, it was either Jenks or Union winning the title before Owasso (twice) and Broken Arrow broke through in the past three years.
After Midwest City won consecutive titles in 1994 and '95, Jenks started the East streak and domination with a 28-17 win over Midwest City in the '96 final -- the first of six championships in a row for Allan Trimble in his first six years as Jenks' head coach. Trimble finished with 13 state titles in 22 seasons.
During the past 25 years, this is only the ninth time that a West-side team has played in the state final. To put that in perspective, Jenks and Union have met 10 times in the title game during that span.
Since Enid's 28-7 loss to Jenks in the '06 final, this is the first time a West team other than Norman North, in 2012 and '16, has made it to the title game.
Santa Fe is in the state final for only the second time -- the first occasion was a 17-10 loss to Jenks in '03. That was current Jenks head coach Keith Riggs' first season on the Trojans' staff. Jenks rallied from a 10-0 halftime deficit, behind Freddie Carolina's running, who had the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
During the current streak, that was the East's closest call against a West team although Jenks also had to rally from a 10-point halftime deficit in '96 behind Rocky Calmus, and the Trojans led only by 3 in the fourth quarter of a 38-28 win over Putnam North in 2001.
On several occasions during the streak, the East-side team has entered as a strong favorite, but that is not the case this year as the game is regarded as a toss-up or second-ranked Jenks as a slight favorite. It's similar as 2016 when Norman North entered the title game undefeated against Union, in a rematch of Norman North's regular-season win. But Union was in control most of the title game and won 57-43.
Although fourth-ranked Santa Fe hasn't been in the title game since '03 -- when current Wolves quarterback Scott Pfieffer attended the game as a newborn -- his father Roger was then and is still Santa Fe's QB coach -- there is plenty of reason to think this could be the year the West ends the East domination.
The Wolves (10-2) have confidence after a 33-30 win last year at Jenks, which had won the nine previous meetings between the programs. Santa Fe was the first West team to win at Jenks since 1989. And the Wolves have several major-college recruits, led by Oliver, an OSU commit, Oklahoma receiver commit Talyn Shettron and Navy receiver commit Angelo Rankin.
"I love playing Jenks," Santa Fe coach Kyle White said. "In my opinion, we have a healthy rivalry, they may not look at it as a rivalry, but in my opinion it’s a rivalry, just because I think we respect each other. They're typically good games, physical football games. They are coached well, and they do things right."
Riggs said Jenks will have to play with more intensity that it did in last year's loss to Santa Fe. Riggs was at Santa Fe's 21-14 win over Union in the semifinals.
"They have playmakers, they run the ball really well," Riggs said. "With Shetrron and Rankin as receivers it really stretches the defense and makes it tough. You have to pick what you want to try to take away, if you try to take away everything you’re probably not going to be a very good at anything. Defensively they’re very physical and fly to the football. With Shettron and Rankin at the two corners, they have playmakers everywhere."
This is Jenks' third year in a row in the title game and that experience could be a factor.
"We’ll know how to deal with nerves, how to deal with the pressure and everyone yelling," said Jenks tackle and OSU commit Logan Nobles.
Jenks quarterback Stephen Kittleman added, "That experience factor is so big, I think it's going to be huge."
Santa Fe, however, may have an advantage playing in its hometown although Jenks won two playoff games in the Oklahoma City area last year before losing in the final at Wantland, where the Trojans are 7-2 all-time. Jenks defensive ends Colemon Thurber and Chase Jackson don't see the site as being a negative factor.
"It's a better atmosphere for us," Thurber said.
Jackson added, "It doesn’t matter where we play."
Jenks has gone four years without a state title, matching 2008-11 as its longest drought during the past quarter-century.
"I think we can start another tradition of winning gold balls," Patrick said. "That will be heart felt when we bring it back."
High school football: Final rankings of the 2020 season
Week 14 high school football
6AI final rankings
6AII final rankings
5A final rankings
4A final rankings
3A final rankings
2A final rankings
Class A final rankings
Class B final rankings
Class C final rankings
OKPrepsExtra.com: Home to everything high school sports
Highlights: Top-ranked Wagoner eliminates Tuttle
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!