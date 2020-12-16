High school football: Jenks' Logan Nobles signs with OSU

Riggs said Nobles grew in many aspects.

"Everybody knows the physical growth he has experienced as he went from being a tall skinny kid as a sophomore to a taller not quite so skinny senior," Riggs said. "But to me, the special part and thing I've enjoyed the most is the growth in other areas, the growth as a young man, the growth in the mental aspects of football over these three years and his growth as a leader.

"He showed great leadership skills. We saw all those things in Logan early in his career, but it was really special to see all those things come to fruition and to see him mature both as a football player an a young man, I think that even more than the physical aspects are why we are here today."

Nobles described signing as "still kind of dream."

"It really settled in last year when I was watching a couple of other friends sign, I thought there's a good chance that will be me on the floor signing those papers," Nobles said. "It's hard to believe, everybody wants to play college football."

Nobles will graduate with the rest of the Jenks senior class in the spring and plans to study civil engineering.